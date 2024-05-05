Coyotes: More sightings, so a local city adds these

*The above video recently shows coyotes wandering through a NE Ohio yard*

AVON LAKE, Ohio (WJW) — Coyote sightings are happening all over Northeast Ohio including Avon Lake where city officials are taking a new approach to informing and educating residents about coyotes without scaring people.

“We just want people to be aware that we have deer, fox, and yes coyotes here and we can all co-exist with wildlife,” Mayor Mark Spaetzel told Fox 8 News.

NE Ohio police warn of dangerous ‘pop up’ trend on local streets

City workers have now put up signs about coyotes in Avon Lake parks, the dog park and throughout the city.

“The signs give visitors to our parks and elsewhere tips about coyotes and one of the main goals is so that people aren’t shocked if they see a coyote,” Spaetzel said.

The signs remind people not to feed or approach coyotes. The signs also advise people not to run and that’s also the recommendation from Coyote Smarts which advises “Be as big and loud as possible. Do not run or turn your back.”

The signs also come with a QR code that people can scan with their phones to learn more about coyotes and coyotes in the area.

Pet rats now up for adoption in this NE Ohio city

“Coyotes are fearful of humans so the best thing to do is make a loud noise and they’ll go away but the signs also remind people to leash their dogs,” Spaetzel added.

Here are the full list of tips from Coyote Smarts include:

Be as big and loud as possible. Do not run or turn your back.

Wave your arms, clap your hands, and shout in an authoritative voice.

Make noise by banging pots and pans or using an air horn or whistle. These sounds can also alert the neighbors.

Throw small stones, sticks, tennis balls, or anything else you can lay your hands on. Remember the intent is to scare and not to injure.

Spray with a hose, if available, or a squirt gun filled with water and vinegar.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.