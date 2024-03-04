Coyotes are everywhere in Indiana. Here's how to stay safe and keep your pets safe

Whether you pronounce it kai-oh-tee or kai-ote, most Hoosiers live relatively close to native coyotes.

Historically found on Indiana’s prairie lands thanks to pressure from wolves, coyotes expanded their range after European colonizers killed all of Indiana’s wolf populations in the early 1900s. The conversion of their natural prairie habitats to farmland also played a part their expansion to new territories.

Coyotes are opportunistic and will eat anything with nutritional value, but mainly feed on small mammals like rabbits and squirrels. Problems arise, however, when they kill Hoosiers' cats and small dogs.

Groups on social media have popped up to let users know of recent sightings in neighborhoods. This helps everyone keep their pets and livestock safe.

Many coyotes live around people, pets and livestock and never cause problems. If they become desensitized and used to people, problems can occur.

To help Hoosiers coexist with coyotes and avoid negative interactions, the Indiana Department of Natural Resources has some suggestions.

How to keep your pets safe

Feed pets indoors when possible; pick up leftovers if feeding outdoors; and store pet and livestock feed where it’s inaccessible to wildlife.

Always keep pets leashed and, if kept outside, provide secure nighttime housing for them. Any outdoor pet or poultry runs should have a top to make them more secure and the fencing should be buried in the ground to prevent digging under the fence.

Keep cats indoors.

Keep an eye on dogs when outdoors.

The only pets that should be left unattended are those kept in a kennel with a covered top.

Tips for living near coyotes

Eliminate water bowls and other artificial water sources (if possible).

Position bird feeders in a location that is less likely to attract small animals or bring the feeders in at night (to keep coyotes from feeding on the bird food or the other animals). Take down bird feeders if issues are occurring.

Do not discard edible garbage where coyotes can get to it.

Secure garbage containers.

Trim and clean shrubbery near ground level to reduce hiding cover for coyotes or their prey.

If you start seeing coyotes around your home, discourage them by shouting, making loud noises, shaking a container of coins, using an air horn or whistle, spraying them with a hose, or throwing rocks or tennis balls but never corner a coyote – always give the coyote a free escape route.

If you want to get more modern, try ultrasonic dog repellents or pocket-sized air horns.

To keep out all but the most determined coyotes, install a 6–7-foot fence, buried about a foot deep.

Pick up all fruit that has fallen from trees.

Keep compost secure.

Make sure trash cans are tightly lidded and secure.

Never leave loose trash outside.

Do not store pet food outside or leave it out overnight.

Do not provide food and water for other wildlife, including birds. Rodents, which are a coyote’s natural prey, are attracted to birdseed. Coyotes will also eat birdseed, fruit and compost.

