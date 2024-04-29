Coyote attack reported at Uwharrie National Forest

TROY, N.C. (WGHP) — North Carolina Forest Service rangers are urging that people use extra caution after a reported coyote attack at the Uwharrie National Forest.

Rangers say that the coyote attack happened early Saturday morning on the Uwharrie trail near Big Island Creek.

Two people suffered minor injuries as a result of the attack; rangers and state officials are working to find the coyote involved.

Rangers say that encountering coyotes and other wildlife is a common occurrence when visiting the forest and the results of such encounters can be unpredictable.

They provided the following list of steps to protect both your own personal safety and the safety of wildlife:

Know before you go—contact the District Ranger’s office (open Monday-Friday from 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m.) or visit th e National Forests in North Carolina’s webpage for the latest alerts and safety information

Never approach any wildlife, when in the forest. If an animal appears to be in distress, contact the District Ranger’s office or county animal control.

When camping, make sure to secure all food and trash to avoid attracting wildlife. Prepare food at least 100 yards away from sleeping areas.

If you are injured during an unintentional encounter with wildlife, seek immediate medical attention.

You can visit the safety ethics section of the Forest Service’s website for more information on wildlife safety.

