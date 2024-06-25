Cows euthanized after trailer overturns in Lyon County

LYON COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — Nineteen cows were euthanized after the semi-trailer hauling them overturned Monday morning.

County declares local disaster for Evergreen Recycle fire

According to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office, deputies and Lyon County Rural Fire were dispatched just before 10 a.m. for a semi-trailer that overturned in the ditch north of U.S. Route 56 and Road K.

Upon arrival at the scene, deputies found that a 1998 Peterbilt, driven by a 35-year-old man from New York, overturned when trying to turn right onto K Road from westbound Road K.

“The rear passenger side axle dropped into the ditch, preventing the semi from moving,” said the LCSO. “A local farmer attempted to pull [the semi-trailer] using a tractor but was unsuccessful, and the trailer flipped over on its right side.”

The semi-trailer was hauling 123 cows. Because of the crash, 19 cows had to be euthenized.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.