Cowlitz County deputies investigating apparent murder-suicide in Silver Lake

Deputies were called to the Streeter’s RV Park in Silver Lake for a reported shooting at 10:21 a.m. Wednesday.

Deputies were told that a man had been shot and that another man armed with a handgun had gone into a nearby motorhome.

Cowlitz County Deputies, Castle Rock Police, and Washington State Fish and Wildlife officers surrounded the home.

Meanwhile other deputies and firefighters from Castle Rock and Toutle tended to the 56-year-old victim. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

A SWAT team was brought in and after deputies got a search warrant the suspect’s motorhome was breached and a drone was flown inside. The drone captured the suspect lying still on the floor.

The SWAT team then entered and found the 86-year-old male suspect dead of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The incident is still under investigation. The names of the suspect and victim have not been released.