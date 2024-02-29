Coweta Co. man sentenced to life in prison for rape, incest

A Coweta County man was sentenced to a minimum of 25 years in prison for sexually abusing a 15-year-old girl.

On Feb. 26, 2024, Lanorris Dodson, 38, pleaded guilty to incest, rape, and three counts of aggravated child molestation.

A Superior Court judge accepted the plea agreement negotiated by the state and sentenced him to a life sentence, with 25 years in prison before he is eligible for parole.

In June 2021, the victim, a family member, reported the abuse to police.

The victim told police that beginning in 2016, Dodson began raping her and she became pregnant at age 15.

She gave birth to his child in 2017.

Threats from Dodson convinced her to remain silent about the abuse.

But in June of 2021, a family member spoke to police.

Newnan police investigated the allegations and interviewed Dodson, who denied the acts of abuse.

Police obtained DNA samples of Dodson, the victim, and the baby and gave them to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation for analysis, which confirmed Dodson was the father.

The victim did not have to testify or appear at the trial.

