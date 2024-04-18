Cowboys QB Dak Prescott cooperates with Dallas police as part of rape investigation

In a continuing effort to show his innocence and transparency in regards to an alleged sexual assault, Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott recently submitted to an interview with Dallas police as part of their ongoing investigation.

The interview took place at DPD headquarters, per a source familiar with the situation.

Prescott’s lawyer Levi McCathern confirmed the interview.

Prescott initially filed an 11-page lawsuit in Collin County in March against Victoria Shores of Fort Worth and her attorneys, Yoel Zehaie and Bethel Zehaie, saying they are attempting to extort $100 million from him to settle a claim for alleged sexual assault from 2017.

According to a letter sent to Prescott earlier this year by her attorneys, Shores said she would be “willing to forego pursuing criminal charges, along with disclosing this information to the public, in exchange for compensating her for the mental anguish she has suffered.”

Prescott denied the sexual assault claim in a text to The Star-Telegram.

“She is trying to get $100 million from me to ‘not report’ a rape case I obviously did not do,” Prescott said.

McCathern said Prescott did nothing wrong and says the truth will prevail.

“We reported their criminal behavior to the Prosper Police Department and have been fully cooperative with them,” McCathern said. “When Ms. Shores doubled down on her false claim of sexual assault and reported it to the Dallas Police Department, we proactively reached out to cooperate with them as well. Dak has nothing to hide. He did nothing wrong.”

“He has and will continue to fully cooperate with any investigation, knowing the truth is on his side.”

According to Dallas police, an investigation into the case remains active.

Prosper (Texas) police are investigating Prescott’s extortion claims against the accuser.

Last week, attorney Yoel Zehaie dropped a lawsuit against Prescott in Dallas County and refiled it in Collin County where Prescott’s lawsuit was filed.

“We are still moving forward,” Zehaie said. “All of our claims will now be in the same court for purposes of convenience.”