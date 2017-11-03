Cowboys picked as top offensive line by AP, Steelers 2nd

ALAMEDA, Calif. (AP) — The Dallas offensive line led by All-Pro left tackle Tyron Smith has been voted the top line in the NFL by an Associated Press panel.

The Cowboys' group that featured three All-Pros last season in Smith, center Travis Frederick and right guard Zack Martin, received four of 11 first-place votes and 94 of a possible 110 points. The voting released Friday was done by Hall of Fame receiver James Lofton and 10 AP football writers.

The Pittsburgh Steelers came in second with one first-place vote and 68 points, while Philadelphia and Tennessee finished tied for third with 57 points. The Eagles got three first-place votes, while the Titans joined the Cowboys as the only teams named on all 11 ballots.

