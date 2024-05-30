Cowboy files lawsuit against Richmond PD, calls for officers’ firing

(KRON) — A Richmond cowboy is accusing Richmond police of assaulting him because he was trying to videotape their response to an incident. Now, a claim has been filed against the city — the first step toward a federal civil rights lawsuit

A Richmond cowboy is calling for the firing of two Richmond police officers who he says attacked him and violated his civil rights while he videotaped them responding to an incident.

The incident happened on May 5 near Joe’s Market at McDonald’s. Kwesi Guss says the incident was almost over, and he was in no one’s way when officers turned their attention to him.

“They told me to get the f*** away. And then they came back, and they just kept on pushing me and pushing me. Another officer came, tripped me, roughed me up real bad,” Guss said.

Guss was arrested for resisting arrest and interfering with a police officer, but Guss’s attorney, John Burris, says that was just an excuse for police to attack his client and violate his civil rights.

“A citizen should be free from police abuse and ought to be able to exercise their constitutional rights without fear that they will be subjected to bullying type activities,” Burris said.

Burris has now filed a claim against the city of Richmond for the actions of police Sgt Alexander Caine and Officer Nicholas Remick. This is the first step before filing a federal civil rights lawsuit.

Guss, who is both a cowboy and horse trainer, thinks those two officers should no longer be on the job.

Richmond police say they take all use of force incidents seriously and are investigating this incident. They have also reassigned one of the officers to a temporary administrative position where he has no contact with the public. Police say they ask for the community’s patience until that investigation is completed.

