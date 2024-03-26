‘It was cowardly and I want the person caught’ | Family pushes for arrest after Dumfries homicide

DUMFRIES, Va. (DC News Now) — Prince William County police are asking for your help finding someone they believe shot and killed 38-year-old Carvell Williams, known as “CJ.”

Williams died at the hospital after he was shot just after 2 a.m. on Saturday outside of Club Tempo in Dumfries. Police have said that it’s possible there was an altercation in the parking lot of the club. They said on Monday they believed the suspect and victim knew each other.

The suspect, 37-year-old Jonathan Middleton of Stafford, Va., has not been located or arrested. The Prince William County Police Department (PWCPD) said he’s wanted for murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Williams’ family is pleading for an arrest. His father, stepmother, 18-year-old daughter and her mother all spoke with DC News Now on Monday.

“It’s been a nightmare,” said Lachetta Juggins, Williams’ stepmother. “This is just so senseless. It was cowardly. And I want the person caught.”

Juggins described Williams as “funny” and “charismatic” and also said “You knew where you stood with him” because he was “genuine.”

“When you lose a child, especially the way it happened, it really angers me,” said Bruce Juggins, Williams’ father.

Williams’ family said he had his struggles but is remembering him with stories.

Police are urging anyone with information to call PWCPD at 703-792-6500 or visit pwcva.gov/policetip.

