Covington woman gets decades-long sentence for killing retired teacher in wrong-way crash

A Covington woman who admitted killing a longtime Northern Kentucky teacher in a wrong-way crash on Interstate 75 has been given a decades-long prison sentence.

Kearies Simpson, 25, was sentenced on Tuesday to a 25-year prison term, according to Kenton County Commonwealth’s Attorney Rob Sanders.

The sentence, handed down by Kenton County Circuit Judge Kathleen Lape, matches a recommendation from prosecutors as part of Simpson’s plea agreement.

She pleaded guilty in February to vehicular homicide, criminal mischief and wanton endangerment, court records show.

In exchange for her plea, prosecutors agreed to reduce a murder charge to a lesser count of vehicular homicide and dismiss six other wanton endangerment counts.

Prosecutors say Simpson was intoxicated and driving southbound on I-75 North when she crashed head-on into 83-year-old Martha Arlinghaus, killing her.

Simpson also put the lives of at least seven other drivers at risk by causing them to swerve away from her on the interstate.

The school said Arlinghaus taught for many years at the elementary level at Villa Madonna Academy in Villa Hills before retiring in 2002.

“She was a pioneer in the Oblate program of the Benedictine Sisters of St. Walburg Monastery, being a part of the first group in 1986,” the school said in a statement shortly after her death.

“At the monastery she was known as the Candy Lady, always making sure that the Sisters' candy jar was filled,” the statement reads.

Arlinghaus continued to substitute teach after her retirement and was a frequent volunteer.

“After being a nun for many years, Martha was still part of the Benedictine Community,” Debbie Linneman, Arlinghaus’ niece, wrote in a statement to the court.

Arlinghaus spent much of her final days with friends and family, Linneman wrote. “Martha’s death has left a huge loss in our life.”

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Woman gets prison for killing retired NKY teacher in wrong-way crash