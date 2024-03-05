Covington police want to identify man they say spray-painted graffiti in Dairy Queen bathroom

Covington police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man they say vandalized a restaurant’s bathroom.

On Feb. 19, police say the man pictured walked into the Dairy Queen on Highway 278.

Once inside, he asked for a young woman who worked there and then walked behind the counter.

According to police, he then walked into the bathroom and spray-painted the walls before leaving.

If you recognize him, call Lt. Daniel Digby at 770-385-2126.

