Covington police want to identify man they say spray-painted graffiti in Dairy Queen bathroom
Covington police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man they say vandalized a restaurant’s bathroom.
On Feb. 19, police say the man pictured walked into the Dairy Queen on Highway 278.
Once inside, he asked for a young woman who worked there and then walked behind the counter.
According to police, he then walked into the bathroom and spray-painted the walls before leaving.
If you recognize him, call Lt. Daniel Digby at 770-385-2126.
