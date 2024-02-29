Covington home, garden show returns

Feb. 29—COVINGTON, Ind. — The Covington Business Association Home and Garden Show is back for a second year.

The show is from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. EST Saturday at The Landing, 1057 E. Division Rd., Veedersburg, Ind.

Admission is free and the event is open to the public.

The event is to help showcase and promote local businesses, organizers have said.

There are businesses from Indiana and Illinois.

The 2024 Home & Garden Show Vendor List includes: Allied Capital Title, Amy's Creations, B & B Farms, Barnyard Blooms, Barney Realty — Carol Cosgrove, Bentley Real Estate, Brad Smith Farmers Insurance, Brand New Again Refinishing, Centre Bank, Code Brown Plumbing, Country Financial, Creekside Renovations, Douglass and Nelson, Downs TV and Appliance, ESH Coatings, Dunham's Holistic Cleaning Services, Fountain/Warren County Childcare Coalition, Glascock Equipment, Habitat Creations, Hazelwood Design, Hillworks, IFCU, JBH Lawn Care, Joyful Coffee, Kruger Tuckpointing, Lockhart Woodworking, Macie J's Boutique, M and M Services, Off the Wall Pressure Washing & Lawn Care/Doug's Detail, Ola-Mae's, Paddwell Financial, Pampered Chef — Kathie Jackson, Patriot Pure Water Conditioning, Pro Pest Control, Prudential — Doug Ireland, Riggs Wildlife Nuisance Control, Shake-Ups by Michelle, SHR Solutions, Simply You Med Spa, State Farm- Mindy Deno, Fountain Insurance Company, The Fountain Trust Company, Tipmont, Tommy B's Powersports, Unique Home Solutions, United Way of Fountain & Warren County, Wabash Valley Flower & Gift Shop, and The Waters of Covington.

Food vendors: Dogg Pound BBQ, The Local and Dragons Breath Gourmet.