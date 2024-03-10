COVID shut down Rauch Planetarium at U of L in 2020. Will it ever reopen?

It isn't unusual that the University of Louisville doesn't share their "real plans" with the community before they act. Going back to 1998, the university and Speed Art Museum demolished the original Gheens Planetarium, built in 1962 as a tribute to revered Rabbi Joseph Rauch, to make way for a Speed Museum parking lot.

The planetarium served thousands of students each year inspiring them to pursue a university education, hopefully at U of L. When the word got out of the demolition, the Jewish Community, Louisville Astronomical Society and community at large were incensed, and as a result the new $3.5 Million Gheens Science Hall and Rauch Planetarium was born out of the debris opening in 2000. The Gheens and Olgle Foundations were primary contributors plus the University of Louisville, Jefferson County Government, J.B Hilliard Lyons, Joyce Kirk and Bell South plus thousands committed by individual supporters of the project.

The new Gheens Science Hall and Rauch Planetarium was one of six planetariums in the world in 2000 featuring unique immersive visual and audio technology to provide a superb educational experience to university and K-12 students. It has served thousands of students, parents and grandparents seeking a quality student and family educational experience.

In 2024, here we are again. The Gheens Science Hall and Rauch Planetarium hasn't been open to the public and schools since the COVID pandemic closed it in 2020. Losing another educational resource serving our regional students and public is unacceptable. I've sent a personal letter to President Schatzel pleading for the reopening of this regional educational resource. I frequently come in contact with teachers asking when the planetarium will reopen so they can implement their curriculum requiring the planetarium as a resource. What's to become of the university astronomy curriculum is unknown. I received a petition to reopen the planetarium, so it appears there is an effort to keep the planetarium open.

The City of Louisville was recently named a Top 50 Tourist Destination by Travel and Leisure Magazine and in past years the planetarium has been listed in the Louisville Business First Top 25 Attractions but no more. Gheens Science Hall and Rauch Planetarium is an educational and economic development magnet for tourism as well as instructional resource the university should identify as such to reap recruitment and educational benefits. Hold the university accountable.

—Jim Cheski

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: U of L Rauch planetarium closed due to COVID. Will it ever reopen?