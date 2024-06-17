COVID funds trickle down to Oak Harbor water line

OAK HARBOR ― The village will receive $1,868,500 in gap funding to supplement an existing $5 million allocation to replace the outdated 1939 water line on Ohio 163.

The project will benefit 2,759 residents.

The Water and Wastewater Infrastructure Grant Program provides funds to improve access to clean drinking water and wastewater infrastructure. The funding is part of the sixth round of the Ohio BUILDS Broadband, Utilities, and Infrastructure for Local Development Success Water and Wastewater Infrastructure Grant Program.

Mayor Quinton Babcock explained the additional funding, which is to be supplement the $5 million grant that the city has already received.

Grants is this program were limited to $5 million.

“We operate the water line basically all the way to the Port Clinton city limits, so it’s going toward that same replacement project. These funds from the Department of Development are essentially for shovel-ready projects, because, it’s my understanding that this is still COVID money that’s filtering through the system,” Babcock said. “Because we submitted that initial application some time ago, we were awarded the $5 million and we were able to say that costs have gone up and we would be able to preserve the original scope of the project.”

He also explained the reason for the increased cost, which he said had nothing to do with water safety issues. In some parts of the country the water lines have lead, which can be toxic. Babock said these lines don’t have any lead, or copper, which is associated with the lead. Quarterly EPA sampling has never shown detection levels that were significant.

“Things are very inflationary right now, construction costs especially, so costs have gone up, maybe more than you would factor into a grant application. With this type of project, if prices continue to go up, we can say that we will not do that last half mile,” Babcock said.

The approximate 5 miles of line they are attempting to replace has become increasingly expensive to maintain, which results in water loss.

“The big thing is the water line’s age, and of course, they will break. That uses up a lot of manpower, and not manpower in a fun way, but guys getting down in a hole trying to patch or replace something, and it’s probably the middle of winter, at 3 a.m.” Babcock said. “So it costs money to do that, and no one at Public Works is having a good time. It’s not very efficient from a cost-management point of view because you are going to continue to have these micro-leaks.”

Babock also explained the economics of water lines.

“The people who receive the services from the utility pay all the costs, that’s just how it works. So the utility customers are paying for the water that’s leaking out into the middle of nowhere,” he said. “Replacing all that line is going to reduce water loss, which is cost efficient, and good for everybody.”

Sen. Theresa Gavarone, R-Bowling Green, made the funding announcement as part of a total investment of $4,051,170 into the 2nd Senate District to help improve water infrastructure, benefiting more than 13,000 Ohioans.

"Our cities and villages provide critical services to residents, including maintaining essential infrastructure," Gavarone said in a prepared statement. "This investment from the BUILDS program will help our communities make necessary upgrades that will directly serve our residents and better their quality of life."

$127.7 million in grant awards will be distributed across 59 counties. Funding will provide $84.5 million for 43 new projects and $38.2 million in gap funding for 33 previously funded projects with costs that exceeded initial estimates.

Ohio BUIILDS has provided nearly $620 million in grant dollars to support local water projects in all 88 counties since 2021.

This article originally appeared on Port Clinton News Herald: COVID funds trickle down to Oak Harbor water line