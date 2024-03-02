COVID is out there despite lack of reports

Mar. 1—Even though mandatory COVID-19 reporting ceased in the fall of 2023, health officials stress that the virus is still around.

Holly Hazzard, clinic supervisor at the St. Joseph Health Department, said she is concerned that because the numbers are no longer being reported people have stopped taking the virus as seriously.

"It is very much still out there," Hazzard said. "It's just not something we see here because there's no reporting and we don't do testing."

However, Hazzard cites recent data that about 16% of current hospitalizations nationwide are related to COVID. Among those hospitalized with the virus, about 4% die from it. While those numbers are much lower than at the peak of the virus, they are still a cause for concern.

"Unfortunately, when we stopped reporting, I think that made people think that wasn't a risk anymore," Hazzard said. "Now a lot of people just pretend it never happened."

Clarissa Murphy, who works at a local testing center, MediSearch Clinical Trials, said instant testing services there have ground almost to a halt.

"We probably average about one test per month now," Murphy said. "We're still a testing center for the community, and we still have the materials, but very few are using us for testing."

Murphy attributes this to the prevalence of over-the-counter, at-home testing now available. She also added the sense of urgency about mandatory reporting is no longer present.

Officials with the St. Joseph Health Department still urge people to take necessary precautions.

"Keep in mind it is still out there and still affecting people," Hazzard said. "So, wash your hands, be mindful of your body, get vaccinated, and if you feel you need to, wear a mask."

To schedule a free vaccination through the St. Joseph Health Department, call 816-271-4636.

Charles Christian anchors the evening news for News-Press NOW and also serves as an ordained minister at United Methodist Churches in Union Star and Helena, Missouri. Charles can be reached at charles.christian@newspressnow.com. Follow him on twitter: @NPNowChristian.