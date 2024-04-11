COVID-19 relief funding expires soon for Kern County school districts

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – California schools gained billions in federal COVID-19 aid, but the money is running out.

63 school districts and charter schools in Kern received funding, but Bakersfield City, Kern High, Panama Buena Vista Union, Delano Union, and Wasco Union School Districts received the most aid.

Panama Buena Vista Union School District’s Chantel Stansberry says the aid helped fund summer and tutoring programs.

“We used to have limited options on what we could provide and COVID really opened the doors for us to start expanding the search for different money opportunities for some of our students,” said Stansberry.

Some districts used the money to pay for everything from Wi-Fi bills and staff salaries to mental health support and after school tutoring. If the aid was not invested properly, when the funding ends in September, so does what it helped to finance.

Stansberry said that is not the case at PBVUSD.

“We’re actually reallocating, we are not losing any programs that were available for them because of the COVID funding,” said Stansberry. “We did a lot of planning during that time to make sure that we could provide them for our students and for our staff.”

The district’s funding breaks down to an additional $3,800 per student, and Stansberry says if other districts did not take measures to reallocate the funding before it expires, it affects the students.

“If anything, this is a great opportunity for them to look back at what happened, what can be better in the future and what went well for them,” said Stansberry. “We’re all kind of moving at the same pace of trying to tackle changes in the education environment as it comes.”

We reached out to Bakersfield City and Kern High School Districts which received some of the largest amounts of funding. Bakersfield City declined the interview, and Kern High did not respond.

