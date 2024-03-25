Covered bridge work moving towards finish line

Mar. 25—HARPERSFIELD — Construction on the renovated Harpersfield Covered Bridge is nearing completion, and will likely be open for emergency vehicles by late April, said Ashtabula County Engineer's Office Chief Deputy Tom Partridge.

Partridge said the Ohio Department of Transportation is planning to start construction of a roundabout at the intersection of Route 307 and Route 534. "They are pushing us. They want us to be done by April 29. ... We are on-schedule to make that happen for at least emergency vehicles," he said.

The bridge has been renovated with some of the former components of the structure with massive amounts of work along the way. He said each bridge abutment and pier have been renovated.

Union Industrial Contractors have done the work and the project has had numerous challenges in the last several years.

Partridge said getting supplies was a major challenge during the early phases of the construction project. He said a lot of project details will need to be completed in May and June.

He said the bridge will need smoke detectors, electric boxes, road work around the bridge as well as painting.

The project began in May of 2022, after it was determined the bridge needed a significant renovation. The cost of the project is $6 million, with $5 million coming from federal grants, $350,000 from an Ohio Public Works grant and the rest from local sources, officials said at the start of the project.

In January, Harpersfield Trustee Jim Pristov said he hopes to have a public celebration of the bridge opening. He said one option could be a dinner on the bridge.

Pristov also said he hopes to work with the county engineer's office to put lighting on the bridge.

The bridge was originally built in the 1860s, and the steel portion was built in 1913 after a flood damaged the bridge.

Prior to the start of the bridge work in 2022, the dam to the east of the bridge was also reconstructed in 2018 and 2019. The original dam was built in 1912 and needed replacement.

The project also included the construction of a sea lamprey barrier. Sea lamprey prey on game fish.