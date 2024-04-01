'We covered all of our bases:' JCC police credit detective work, DNA tech for solving 1987 cold case

TechCrunch

Today marks the preview debut of OpenAI's Voice Engine, an expansion of the company's existing text-to-speech API. Under development for about two years, Voice Engine allows users to upload any 15-second voice sample to generate a synthetic copy of that voice. "We want to make sure that everyone feels good about how it's being deployed — that we understand the landscape of where this tech is dangerous and we have mitigations in place for that," Jeff Harris, a member of the product staff at OpenAI, told TechCrunch in an interview.