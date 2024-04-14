Covenant students return to campus
Covenant students return to campus this week.
Covenant students return to campus this week.
Top basketball prospects from the U.S. and around the world put on a show at the Nike Hoop Summit on Saturday night.
These are today's mortgage rates. Rates probably won't significantly drop until the spring and summer home-buying season ends. Lock in your mortgage rate today.
Scottie Scheffler and Collin Morikawa will head out in the final group on Sunday at the Masters.
Which areas of the United States should be on the lookout for severe weather warnings? Here's what to know.
Viktor Hovland had two doubles and a triple on Friday, and he missed the cut at the Masters for the first time in his career
This week in Las Vegas, 30,000 folks came together to hear the latest and greatest from Google Cloud. What they heard was all generative AI, all the time. Google Cloud is first and foremost a cloud infrastructure and platform vendor.
There's too much natural gas supply in West Texas. That's sending prices at a key hub into negative territory.
Like much of the contemporary innovation, Big Tech's monopoly on talent and money means that AI's vanguard will take place in the advertising space — just like the internet.
This week's health news can help you live your best life, whether that's getting a massage or getting in touch with your spiritual side,
This week's best tech deals include the MacBook Air M2 for $849, the Nintendo Switch Lite for $179 and the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K for $40, among others.
Here's what you should do if you have any of these potentially risky items in your home.
Toyota unveiled its new 4Runner, Chevy teased the Corvette ZR1, BMW confirmed the M5 Touring, Alfa Romeo revealed the Milano EV and Tesla made some moves.
A key Biden ally thinks he spends too much time touting infrastructure voters don't much care about. Left unsolved: What should Biden be doing instead?
Cancelling student debt is a windfall for the borrowers who benefit, but taxpayers foot the bill.
The stories you need to start your day: CDC warns of measles spike, the ‘Bridgerton’ Season 3 trailer and more in today’s edition of The Yodel newsletter
Google's is adding more AI security features to its offerings as it seeks to better monetize its investments.
These are today's mortgage rates. Rates probably won't plummet this home-buying season. Lock in your rate now if you're otherwise financially ready.
Humane’s hyped up AI Pin is finally here and, unfortunately, it stinks.
Last year, Elon Musk's social network X (formerly known as Twitter) rolled out a feature for paid users to hide their blue checkmarks from others after the checks became primarily a paid feature. More definite is that the move will add one more layer of confusion around what the blue checkmark actually means these days, since it is arriving swiftly on the heels of yet one more change: X expanding blue-check status to more non-paying users based on how many "blue check" followers they have themselves. Last week, the company removed a section in its X Premium support page that described how paying users could hide their checkmarks.
Taylor Swift’s music is back on TikTok after a ten-week hiatus. There’s no specifics regarding the deal, but it doesn’t extend to other Universal artists.