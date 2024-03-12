Covenant Christian 49, Pewamo-Westphalia 31

TechCrunch

Reddit's IPO should be interesting to watch -- and not just because the business remains unprofitable, but also because of how the company has chosen to bring in its community of active users and moderators into its public markets debut. In a new SEC filing, Reddit's IPO involves around 22 million shares, priced between $31 to $34. In addition, the IPO could be volatile given that Reddit will allow its community members to sell their shares immediately, instead of being subject to the usual lock-up agreements that typically prevent investors from selling shares for six months after the IPO.