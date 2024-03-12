Covenant Christian 49, Pewamo-Westphalia 31
Covenant Christian 49, Pewamo-Westphalia 31
Wilkins has spent the first five seasons of his NFL career with the Dolphins.
Reddit's IPO plans are coming into focus with a new S-1 filing released Monday morning that sets an initial price range for its stock at $31 to $34 per share. At the low end of this range, $31 billion, though Reddit would be worth $4.93 billion based on an expected 158.98 million shares outstanding. In any case, everyone seems to believe it will emerge as a public company at or above the $5 billion mark, something of a Mendoza Line for Reddit, given the clues its secondary-market trading activity showed on pricing prior to its IPO filing.
Reddit's IPO should be interesting to watch -- and not just because the business remains unprofitable, but also because of how the company has chosen to bring in its community of active users and moderators into its public markets debut. In a new SEC filing, Reddit's IPO involves around 22 million shares, priced between $31 to $34. In addition, the IPO could be volatile given that Reddit will allow its community members to sell their shares immediately, instead of being subject to the usual lock-up agreements that typically prevent investors from selling shares for six months after the IPO.
Stop getting jolted out of bed by harsh beeping — this beloved gizmo uses a kinder, gentler approach.
Check out where our fantasy analysts have the top third basemen ranked going into the 2024 season.
Mookie Betts has made 16 appearances at shortstop in his 10-year career.
The actress/model/swimwear designer has the inside track to the fountain of youth.
During Target’s investor event on Tuesday, the retail giant announced it is launching a paid membership program, Target Circle 360, on April 7 to compete with rivals Amazon and Walmart. The same-day delivery is provided by Target's delivery service Shipt, which the company acquired in 2017. Target Circle 360 acts as the paid version of its free loyalty program Target Circle, which has existed since 2019.
The Dolphins are against the cap and might not be able to keep one of their top players.
Tension continues to swirl around F1's top team and driver as unanswered questions remain around team principal Christian Horner.
There's plenty of extra money for the Patriots to court new and improved players.
With the final weeks of the NHL season here, every move is important. Any of these skaters could contribute to your late-season fantasy run.
The longtime team principal was accused publicly of unspecified inappropriate behavior by a female employee.
With the season nearing the three-quarter point, let's examine what lies ahead for every team with title hopes.
Jeep's new CEO wants to restore U.S. market share after steep sales drop, with plans for lower prices, clearer marketing, and higher quality.
Most Americans aged 50 to 75 flunked a retirement income literacy quiz that tested their knowledge about inflation, investments, long-term care, Medicare, and Social Security.
2024 Jeep Compass gets price cuts across the board, with the base version now starting under $30,000.
Arturia just announced the KeyLab Essential 88 mk3, a larger sibling to the previously-released Essential 49 and 61 MIDI keyboards. This piano-size keyboard includes semi-weighted keys, eight drum pads and contextual buttons for controlling plugins.
Victor Wembanyama and Louis Vuitton began their talks last year.
Horner is being investigated after accusations of inappropriate behavior.