Cove School District's budget outlook is good

COVE — The Cove School District’s budget picture for 2024-25 is on solid ground.

The Cove School Board unanimously voted on Tuesday, June 18, to adopt an operations budget of $6.1 million for 2024-25, up $700,000 from its current year’s budget.

The budget will allow the school district to retain all of its programs and staff.

Earl Pettit, superintendent of the Cove School District, said his district’s financial status is solid in part due to years of conservative budgeting. The cautious fiscal practices include the careful use of $680,000 in federal COVID-19 relief funding Cove has received since 2020.

The money, known as Elementary and Secondary School Relief funding, has been spent wisely by the Cove School District, Pettit said. All expenditures of ESSER funds went for items and projects that were essentially one-time expenditures, including improved internet infrastructure.

None of the ESSER funds were spent to hire new staff or to start new programs because the school district had no guarantee that funding for sustaining new positions or programs would be available once the COVID-19 relief funding was gone.

“We did not want to count on ‘maybe funding’ to sustain our programs," Pettit said.

Strong and steady enrollment is another financial factor in the Cove School District’s favor. The school now has 302 students, only four short of its capacity.

Enrollment is a critical component of the Cove School District's budget picture, as it is for all public school districts in Oregon. The Cove School District will receive $11,081 per student from the state in 2024-25.