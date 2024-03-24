Couy Griffin attempt to regain public office ends with Supreme Court inaction

The U.S. Supreme Court declined to hear an appeal from former Otero County commissioner Couy Griffin.

Griffin, a Republican, was barred from holding any public office after a New Mexico district judge found he'd violated the 14th Amendment by participating in the Jan. 6, 2021 riot at the U.S. Capital, a decision he appealed to a higher court. In Nov. of 2022 the New Mexico Supreme Court dismissed Griffin's appeal after a "statement of issues" was not filed.

The Alamogordo Daily News contacted Griffin for comment on the U.S. Supreme Court's move, but did not receive a response.

Griffin maintained his only actions during the events of Jan. 6 were to lead a group in prayer with a bullhorn.

The quo warranto complaint asking for Griffin's removal from office was filed by Marco White on Santa Fe County, Mark Mitchell of Los Alamos County and Leslie Lakind of Santa Fe County. By New Mexico state law, any New Mexican can file to have any New Mexico county official removed from office. They were represented in the complaint by Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington, D.C. and the New Mexico-based law firms of Freedman Boyd Hollander and Goldberg P.A, Dodd Law Office, LLC, and the Law Office of Amber Fayerberg, LLC, as well as by Cohen Milstein Sellers & Toll PLLC.

Griffin was also convicted in March 2022 of knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority. He was sentenced to 14 days of time served and ordered to pay $500 in restitution and a $3,000 fine. He was also ordered to complete community service and one year of supervised release.

