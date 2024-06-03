Cousin of Eastpointe teen Zion Foster gets 38-90 years in connection with her death

The cousin of Eastpointe teenager Zion Foster was sentenced Monday to 38 to 90 years in prison in connection with her death.

Foster, 17, was reported missing to police in Eastpointe and Detroit in January 2022. Her body still hasn't been located, despite a months-long, multi-agency search for remains in a Macomb County landfill. But authorities say her cousin, Jaylin Brazier, who was 24 at the time, killed her.

Brazier had reportedly said in court that he was present when the young woman died.

On May 16, a jury found Brazier guilty of second-degree murder and tampering with evidence. Prior to being charged in connection to Foster's death, Brazier was incarcerated for lying to investigators.

Third Circuit Judge Donald Knapp sentenced Brazier to 38 to 90 years in prison for the second-degree murder charge and 5-10 years in prison for the tampering charge.

"This case remains the quintessential example of investigators and prosecutors who refused to give up on her homicide. For 18 months, investigators put together the evidence," Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy said in a statement.

