Are the courts treating Trump differently than other presidents?

From pink hat-wearing protesters to former FBI Director James Comey, President Trump has accrued plenty of challengers in his first four months in office – but perhaps none has been as effective as the federal courts.

The judiciary is a key cog in America’s checks-and-balances system, and a significant question mark loomed over how the institution would respond to such an unorthodox and unpredictable character in the White House. And ever since Judge James Robart in Washington became the first federal judge to block one of Mr. Trump’s policies nationwide – in that case, his first travel ban executive order – federal courts around the country have overwhelmingly done the same.

But as the losses have mounted for his administration, particularly in liberal-leaning courts, some have begun to wonder if the hype and fear surrounding his policies have led the judiciary to treat him unfairly.

For almost a century, presidents have enjoyed a “presumption of regularity” that, barring evidence to the contrary, they always properly discharge their official duties.

Perhaps for the first time in history, the question of whether a president is entitled to that presumption is being seriously debated. And should it vote to take up a challenge to Trump’s revised travel ban order, which restricts the entry of immigrants from six Muslim-majority countries, the Supreme Court would be poised to issue a major judgment on the question.

“What the court does here will signal how the judiciary should react to Trump” in the long-term, says Josh Blackman, an associate professor at the South Texas College of Law in Houston. “It’s not going to be constrained to this specific case.”

Courts have blocked Trump on other policies, including his executive order on sanctuary cities. But the travel ban executive order is where claims of unfair treatment toward the president have focused. On Monday, a three-judge panel of the US Court of Appeals for the 9th Circuit handed the White House another legal defeat – becoming the latest appeals court to uphold an order blocking the ban from taking effect.

In recent arguments before the US Court of Appeals for the 4th Circuit over the second travel ban – revised after courts blocked the original version – Judge Paul Niemeyer asked the lawyer opposing the government if an identical order would be considered constitutional had it been signed by a president not named “Trump.” After dancing around the question twice, the lawyer admitted, “in that case it could be constitutional.”

The exchange helped Judge Niemeyer drive home the point in his dissent that in continuing to block the order, which never mentions “Muslims” or “Islam,” the court “adopts a new rule of law that uses campaign statements to recast the plain, unambiguous, and religiously neutral text of an executive order.”

Instead, Acting Solicitor General Jeffrey Wall urged the 4th Circuit to grant Trump the “presumption of regularity” as a reason for the judges to not look beyond the neutral (and perhaps constitutional) plain text of the order.

“A ‘presumption of regularity’ requires reading [executive orders] in a way that is not most hostile to the president, but would render the actions lawful,” said Mr. Wall, in one of at least four references to the doctrine, which the US Supreme Court created in a 1926 case involving a lawsuit over a domestic monopoly of chemical industries. As part of their decision in the case, the justices wrote at the time that in authorizing an executive order, the president “is presumed to have known and acted in light of the material facts.... Such orders are supported by a presumption of regularity, and [due to] the basis of fact on which they rest, will not be reviewed by the courts.”

The lower courts, for the most part, have ignored that presumption when it comes to the travel ban. Among their most prominent justifications for doing so is that while the order is neutral on its face, statements made by Trump and some of his associates – both before and after he took office – suggest there may be discriminatory intent behind the order.

Most recently, Trump let forth a series of tweets last week criticizing his own Justice Department for revising the original order to a “watered down” version, and criticizing the courts for being “slow and political.” The 9th Circuit cited those tweets in its unanimous ruling on Monday and stated that the administration had not made its case strongly enough for denying 180 million people entry into the country.