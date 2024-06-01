Courts to hold virtual public forums on substance abuse

The Administrative Office of the Courts is holding a series of virtual town halls next week, where residents can discuss access to substance abuse treatment in their communities, and how to improve access.

The virtual town halls are held twice annually by the Citizen Foster Care Review Board.

Although state residents can participate in any of next week’s events, a town hall focused on western Kentucky counties, including Daviess County, will be held at 11 a.m. Monday.

People can register up to the start of the town hall, and registration is required. To register, visit: kcoj.info/June32024.

The Citizens Forster Care Review Board was created in the 1980s, with a goal of reducing the time a juvenile is away from their parents in out-of-home care.

Some issues to be discussed at the town hall include whether families have equatable and timely access to substance abuse treatment, what prevents people from accessing treatment and what can be done in communities to remove barriers to treatment and lead to long-term recovery.

Although the town halls are hosted by the Foster Care Review Boards, anyone with interest or insight on increasing substance abuse treatment in their communities can participate.

The events are open to “anybody who has input to give, or thoughts on what can be done to help the situation,” said Jamie Neal, AOC communications specialist.

The other virtual town halls, which focus on other parts of the state, will be held Wednesday, June 11 and June 14. Information compiled from the town halls will be presented to state officials, including lawmakers and the governor.