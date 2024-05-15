Courts: 30-month prison term for man accused of going online to arrange sex with a minor

Here's a look at some criminal cases that were addressed May 1-9 at the Marion County Judicial Center in Ocala.

State v. Andrew Rittmayer

Plea: Guilty.

Lawyer: The Public Defender's Office for the defense.

Charge: Travel to meet a minor after use of computer to lure child. Prosecutors dropped charges of use computer to seduce solicit/lure child and unlawful use of two-way communications device to facilitate.

Sentence: Records show Rittmayer was sentenced to 30 months in prison, and 2.5 years of probation on May 6. He has credit for two days of jail time already served.

Special conditions? According to a court record, Rittmayer must register as a sexual offender.

About the case: In 2022, Rittmayer was among a group of men arrested in a law enforcement operation call "April Fool." Authorities pretended to be juveniles online, and men like Rittmayer, 32, of Ocala, were accused of trying to connect with the children for sex.

State v. Alma Delia Duran

Lawyer: Henry Ferro for the defense.

Charge: Insurance fraud and false report of a crime.

About the case: Three years ago, Duran, 55, of Summerfield, reported she was kidnapped, raped and assaulted. Detectives believed she was not telling the truth and arrested her. She denied the charge. Then, prosecutors said she received money after the alleged attack.

What happened? According to court records, on May 1 prosecutors announced they would not pursue the case because "the parties have resolved the matter amongst themselves."

State v. Orestes Ferrer

Judge: Circuit Judge Robert Hodges.

Lawyer: Ian Pickens for the defense, according to court records.

Charges: Attempted trafficking in cannabis, cultivating cannabis, possession of a place for manufacturing controlled substance and driving on a suspended license.

Plea: A no contest plea was entered on May 6.

What happened? Court records indicate Ferrer was sentenced to 360 days in jail and three years of probation. He has credit for 107 days already served.

About the case: The 37-year-old man was taken into custody by agents of the Unified Drug Enforcement Strike Team in 2019 when they discovered marijuana weighing more than 200 pounds inside a residence he was house sitting, authorities said.

State v. Maynor Orfilio Escobar-Hernandez

Judge: Lisa Herndon.

Lawyers: Walter Flinn for the Public Defender's Office and Assistant State Attorney Kyle Lambert for the prosecution.

Hearing: Lambert was at his arraignment hearing on May 7 and learned that the state has charged him with leaving the scene of a crash without rendering aid involving death and driving on a license suspended or revoked with crash causing death or serious bodily injury.

A third charge of fail to stop or remain at crash involving serious bodily injury was dropped by prosecutors. Defense attorney Henry Ferro is representing the defendant, according to court officials.

Why was Escobar-Hernandez arrested? Florida Highway Patrol troopers believe the 31-year-old man was behind the wheel of a vehicle that struck and killed Nathan Manypenny in 2023.

State v. Raemon Edward Polk

Judge: Circuit Judge Lisa Herndon.

Lawyers: Lambert and Assistant Public Defender Julia Williamson.

Charge: Grand theft of a motor vehicle and possession of cannabis.

Outcome: Polk, appearing via Zoom from the county jail on May 9, pleaded no contest to the cannabis offense. The other charge was dropped by prosecutors.

Sentence: In a negotiated deal between the attorneys, the 44-year-old Ocala man was sentenced to serve 203 days at the jail, with credit for 203 days already served. His driver's license will be suspended for six months. He must pay fines and court costs.

About the case: Polk was arrested by Ocala police officers last year and accused of taking a vehicle from a dealership for a test drive and never returning. Officers spotted the vehicle and took Polk into custody without incident.

