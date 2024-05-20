Courtroom may be assigned Thursday for trial in CDCR counselor’s death

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Two men accused of killing a California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation counselor could be assigned a courtroom on Thursday for their trial on charges of murder and attempted robbery.

Robert Pernell Roberts, 32, and Sebastian Parra, 24, are charged in the shooting death of Benny Alcala Jr., 43.

Timothy Hennessy, Parra’s attorney, said during a hearing on Monday that Thursday is the earliest he’ll be ready for trial. Prosecutor John Allen and Deputy Public Defender Gordon Lake, Roberts’ attorney, said they’re ready.

Judge Eric Bradshaw ordered everyone back on Thursday morning.

Alcala was shot on Aug. 24, 2022, in the area of the Target on Stockdale Highway, where he’d been charging an electric vehicle.

Initially only Roberts was charged. Parra, the prosecution’s key witness at Roberts’ preliminary hearing, said he’d met Roberts that night and had nothing to do with the killing.

A grand jury later indicted Parra. Both men face life terms in prison if convicted.

