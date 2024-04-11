I was at the courthouse when OJ Simpson was set 'free.' It still makes me sick

I was in the middle of a crushing crowd outside the Criminal Courts Building in Los Angeles on Oct. 3, 1995, when the verdict in the O.J. Simpson murder case was announced.

I’d gone there a few days earlier with The Arizona Republic’s cartoonist, Steve Benson, to document what it was like at the end of the unreal yet real-life murder trial upon which the entire nation — and much of the world — had been fixated.

Simpson’s death this week brought back those strange, awful days.

At dawn on the day the verdict was to be read, I drove with Benson to 875 S. Bundy, the place where Nicole Brown Simpson, O.J.’s former wife, and her friend Ron Goldman, had been brutally murdered.

On verdict day, the murder scene was quiet

During the course of the long leadup to the trial, and then during the live TV coverage of the proceedings, the neighborhood had become a tourist attraction.

Imagine that.

At dawn on Oct. 3, however, we were the only civilians on the street. Just down the block from us a police car was parked. The officers inside it said no one had been around during their shift.

How Simpson changed: The way TV covers news

I wrote of the place:

“Like everything magnified by constant TV coverage, it’s smaller than you imagine. The house is thin and narrow, a shoe box turned on its side and squeezed between a white mansion and a small stucco house.

“There’s a temporary green-plastic fence lining the sidewalk out front, broken only at the entrance to 875, where yellow police tape stretches across the red tile walk you’ve seen so many times on television.

“The bloodstains have been scrubbed away.”

O.J. Simpson's supporters cheered. I felt sick

We lingered there for a while, just us and the ghosts. It was important to go there. To be reminded about what seemed like a wild, overly-scripted TV reality show was actually about.

Two people. Two lost souls.

The crowd outside the courthouse waiting for the verdict to be read was almost entirely made up of Simpson supporters. They erupted in cheers when the announcement was made that he had been found not guilty.

I began the column I wrote for the next day:

“It was the loudest, most joyous noise I’ve ever heard. I thought I would vomit.”

Even after all these years, when I think about that moment, the queasiness returns. It’s because of what the verdict meant. What it really meant.

Even now, I believer a killer walked free

I wrote at the time:

“I didn’t hear the names of the victims amid the revelry on Temple Street. I heard cheering and wondered what there was to celebrate.

“It doesn’t matter if you believe O.J. was guilty or innocent, after all. Tuesday’s verdict proves only one thing beyond a reasonable doubt:

“A killer is walking free.”

I can’t help but believe that has been true for all these years … even now.

Reach Montini at ed.montini@arizonarepublic.com.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: OJ Simpson trial ended with joyous shouts. That still makes me sick