Court upholds Thomasville man's drug conviction

Mar. 6—THOMASVILLE — The N.C. Court of Appeals upheld on Tuesday an admitted longtime drug dealer's 2023 convictions on several drug charges.

Nicholas Tito Lawson, 51, was convicted of possession with intent to sell and deliver cocaine and of being a habitual felon, but Lawson's attorney argued on appeal that the trial court improperly allowed a Thomasville Police Department detective to call him a drug dealer in front of the jury, and he argued that Lawson's defense attorney at the time should have objected.

Lawson had testified at his trial that he had sold crack cocaine most of his life but but stopped in May 2018, several months before police said he twice sold drugs to informants. Lawson claimed that both informants were people who owned him money, and he denied giving either of them drugs in exchange for the money he gave them.

The Court of Appeals ruled that the police detective's comments merely showed why police were investigating Lawson.

"The jury was free to assess defendant's testimony and weigh his credibility accordingly. Omitting any consideration of the challenged testimony at issue on appeal, the State still presented overwhelming evidence of defendant's participation in both drug transactions," the court wrote. "We discern no reasonable probability that the outcome at trial would have been different had the testimony at issue been excluded."