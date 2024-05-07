Court upholds murder conviction

May 7—HIGH POINT — A High Point man convicted of murder two years ago was not entitled to a new trial just because a juror heard a news report about a shooting involving a man who was tangentially involved in the murder case, the N.C. Court of Appeals ruled Tuesday.

Kalere R. Anderson, 18, was convicted in May 2022 of first-degree murder and discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling in the Oct. 9, 2019, drive-by shooting that killed Kobe Manwarren, who was a senior at Ragsdale High School, and severely injured another teenager. Anderson was sentenced to a minimum of 25 years in prison.

Anderson was 15 at the time of the shooting. Police said after his arrest that he was a gang member and had been associated with a number of violent activities since July 2018.

A four-door sedan stopped near Manwarren and two other teenagers near the intersection of Triangle Lake Road and Hickory Chapel Road shortly before 8 p.m. Oct. 9, and at least two people inside fired about 30 rounds at them, the High Point Police Department reported at the time. Manwarren was shot in the chest.

One of the victims alleged that another High Point teenager, Zyicoren Little, participated in the shooting, but prosecutors concluded there was insufficient evidence to charge Little.

According to court records cited by the Court of Appeals, the night before the jury decided on its verdict, a juror was getting her son ready for bed while she left her television in an adjacent room, and there was a news report of a fatal shooting — of Demaurice S. Turner, 24, of High Point outside of the N. Main Street Walmart — that resulted in Little's arrest. After deliberations and the jury verdict, while walking out of the deliberation room, the juror mentioned in passing to the bailiff, "I seen the news, and it clicked."

The next day, Anderson's attorney asked for a mistrial or a new trial, but the judge ruled after questioning the juror that the news report played no role in the juror's deliberations.

The Court of Appeals agreed with that ruling.

"The juror absorbed little or no substantive information from the news report. She had it on in the background while she focused on getting her son ready for bed. The juror merely overheard ... a news story about 'a shooting in Walmart' by someone named 'Little,'" the court wrote. "... Furthermore, Defendant himself admitted to 'no actual evidence that Mr. Little was the shooter in this case;' indeed, neither party introduced any substantive evidence at trial placing Little at the crime scene."