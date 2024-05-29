Court throws out challenge to Plainfield historic church redevelopment

PLAINFIELD – A Superior Court judge has dismissed a lawsuit that challenged the city's approval of the redevelopment of the Grace Episcopal Church at East Seventh Street and Cleveland Avenue.

In February, Elizabeth Faraone, who had vocally opposed the redevelopment, filed suit against the city Planning Board, the city Historic Preservation Commission, the Episcopal Diocese of New Jersey and LE Development, the redeveloper, seeking to overturn the Planning Board's approval of the project in December.

Union County Superior Court Judge Lisa Walsh dismissed the lawsuit on May 14, ruling that Faraone had not presented evidence that the Planning Board's decision was "arbitrary or capricious."

The judge also rejected Faraone's argument that the Planning Board approved the proposal without "proper" review by the Historic Preservation Commission which should have taken a vote on the plan.

Walsh wrote that the Historic Preservation Commission had complied with the law by presenting an advisory report to the Planning Board during the public hearing on the proposal.

Rendering of the planned redevelopment of the Grace Episcopal Church property in Plainfield.

In December, the city Planning Board approved a proposal by LE Development to demolish the westerly portion of the church property and retain the easterly portion which consists of the sanctuary building for use as a lobby, resident area, yoga room, lounge, mail/package room and a gym, according to the board's agenda.

The plans for the rest of the 56,764-square-foot property called for the construction of a five-story building with 136 residential units, including 16 studio apartments, 88 one-bedroom and 32 two-bedroom units, the agenda says.

The plans also proposed four studio apartments on each of the second, third, fourth and fifth floors, along with 22 one-bedroom and eight two-bedroom units on each floor.

The plans also called for 136 parking spaces and two access points along Cleveland Avenue. The developer also proposed 18 spaces with electric vehicle charging stations.

In 2020 the church announced a decision to sell the more than 130-year-old Gothic Revival-style building, listed on the both the state and national Register of Historic Places and had windows donated by a member of the Tiffany family, following decades of diminished attendance, decreased income, building conditions and the inability to afford critical repairs which could cost millions.

The Episcopal Diocese of New Jersey approved the decision to sell the building and a plan to merge Grace Church with St. Mark's Episcopal Church in Plainfield.

Church members and some city residents have fought the redevelopment plan stressing the need to preserve the high-quality organ and the carillon in the church, which is one of four in New Jersey and is nationally recognized.

Faraone, who created a petition to save the church, said the redevelopment plans include the demolition of the Parrish House, built in 1910 by Robert Gibson, the same architect as the sanctuary. She said the Parrish House is located directly behind the sanctuary and the plans also would remove the remaining 44 stained-glass windows from the sanctuary, many of which are memorial windows, including one Tiffany window, six stained-glass windows from the Parrish House and the carillon from the bell tower.

