Court suspends Jim Troupis from judicial panel following charges in fake elector scheme

MADISON – The Wisconsin Supreme Court on Tuesday temporarily suspended Dane County attorney Jim Troupis from a state judicial advisory panel, one week after Attorney General Josh Kaul filed felony forgery charges against Troupis and two others for their roles in designing and executing a plan to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election by submitting false slates of electors for former President Donald Trump.

Jim Troupis, a former Dane County judge, was reappointed to the state Judicial Conduct Advisory Committee in March 2023. At the time, the court's liberal justices were in the minority; the three who were on the court at the time opposed the move. The court now has a 4-3 liberal majority.

According to an order issued Tuesday, conservative Justice Rebecca Grassl Bradley did not participate in the decision to suspend Troupis.

Last week's charges were the first to be filed by state prosecutors against anyone involved in the scheme that involved 10 Wisconsin Republicans meeting in the state Capitol in December 2020 to sign paperwork falsely claiming to be electors for Trump, despite Trump's loss to Biden.

Kaul filed the charges in Dane County Circuit Court against Kenneth Chesebro, a Wisconsin native and lead architect of the 2020 fake elector plan; Troupis, who represented Trump in Wisconsin during the 2020 election; and Mike Roman, a former Trump aide who allegedly delivered Wisconsin's slate of false elector paperwork to a Pennsylvania congressman's staffer in order to get them to Vice President Mike Pence on Jan. 6, 2021.

Biden beat Trump by about 21,000 votes in Wisconsin. Trump sought recounts in Dane and Milwaukee counties, which confirmed Biden's win. Trump sued and the state Supreme Court upheld the results on a 4-3 vote on Dec. 14, 2020.

Less than an hour later, Democrats met in the state Capitol to cast the state's 10 electoral votes for Biden.

At the same time, the Republican fake electors gathered in another part of the Capitol to fill out paperwork claiming Trump had won. They submitted their filings to Congress, the National Archives, a federal judge and then-Wisconsin Secretary of State Doug La Follette. Chesebro was in the room during the meeting.

At the time, the fake electors said they held the meeting to ensure the state's electoral votes were cast for Trump if a court later determined he was the true winner of the state.

Kaul charged Chesebro, Roman and Troupis with intent to forge a "'Certificate of the Votes of the 2020 Electors from Wisconsin,' knowing it to have been thus falsely made or altered, with one or more of the parties to the conspiracy doing an act to effect the objective of the conspiracy.”

“Between at least as early as on or about November 17, 2020, and continuing through on or about January 6, 2021, in Dane County, State of Wisconsin, and elsewhere, the above-named defendants, together with other individuals not charged in this complaint, agreed or combined with another with the intent to commit and for the purpose of committing the crime of uttering as genuine a forged writing or object," Kaul wrote in the complaint.

They were charged in violation of statutes that criminalize the forgery of public records or legal documents.

Court records show Chesebro, Troupis and Roman are due in court on Sept. 19.

According to state courts officials, the Judicial Conduct Advisory Committee was created to provide formal opinions and informal advice to judges and judicial officers governed by the state judicial code of conduct. Troupis' first three-year term on the committee expired last year. His current term is set to expire March 7, 2026.

Jessie Opoien can be reached at jessie.opoien@jrn.com.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Court suspends Jim Troupis from judicial advisory panel