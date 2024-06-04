Court sets execution date for Missouri man despite prosecutors arguing he’s innocent

The Missouri Supreme Court has set an execution date for Marcellus “Khaliifah” Williams, despite prosecutors’ ongoing attempts to overturn his conviction.

A warrant of execution goes into effect at 6 p.m. on Sept. 24.

Williams has faced execution twice, but they were halted to conduct DNA testing and further investigation.

Results determined that Williams is not linked to evidence from the crime scene, including DNA on the murder weapon, shoe prints, fingerprints or hair.

Hours before his Aug. 22, 2017, scheduled execution, former Gov. Eric Greitens enacted a stay and appointed a board of inquiry to look into his case.

Last June, Gov. Mike Parson lifted the stay and dissolved the board.

“We could stall and delay for another six years, deferring justice, leaving a victim’s family in limbo, and solving nothing,” Parson said in a statement then. “This administration won’t do that. Withdrawing the order allows the process to proceed within the judicial system, and, once the due process of law has been exhausted, everyone will receive certainty.”

Williams’ legal team filed a lawsuit in August arguing that Parson did not have authority to lift the stay without receiving a recommendation from the board.

Oral arguments before the Missouri Supreme Court were heard in April.

The court decided Tuesday that governors have “absolute discretion to grant clemency relief” and that the “Governor was free to rescind it at his discretion.”

Tricia Bushnell, executive director of the Midwest Innocence Project, said Williams’ legal team was disappointed by the court’s decision, but will continue to push on a separate case filed by the St. Louis County Prosecutor’s Office.

“This injustice can still be righted,” she said in a statement.

Using a law that allows prosecutors to intervene in wrongful convictions, Prosecutor Wesley Bell filed a motion to vacate Williams’ conviction in January. He emphasized that physical evidence was not a match to Williams. He also identified issues related to the fairness of Williams’ trial and noted that Williams’ defense attorney had not looked into the credibility of two key witnesses who had been incentivized by reward money.

A hearing in that case has not yet been scheduled, according to court records. The matter remains pending, Christopher King, with the prosecutor’s office said Tuesday.

The court announced the execution date a few hours later after handing down their ruling regarding the governor’s powers.