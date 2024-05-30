Court says Hackensack was justified firing officers after warrantless search

HACKENSACK — The city was justified in stripping two police officers of their jobs after a 2016 warrantless search of a Prospect Avenue apartment, the state appellate court ruled last week.

The ruling is the latest court decision in a lengthy legal battle over the fates of the officers — Detective Rocco Duardo and Officer Victor Vasquez — since the city dismissed them six years ago.

Duardo and Vasquez were among seven officers accused of illegally entering a third-floor apartment in December 2016 without a warrant, mishandling evidence and falsifying reports.

Story continues below photo gallery

At the time of the search, the officers claimed that they were investigating a tip about drug activity in the area and entered the apartment through an unlocked door after being told an unattended child was inside.

But an anonymous letter spurred the department to open an internal investigation into their conduct, and a surveillance video seemed to contradict their account. The officers were suspended without pay and in 2017, Gurbir Grewal, then the Bergen County prosecutor, dropped the charges in eight active criminal investigations. Their actions cast doubts on their credibility and any testimony they may give in court, the prosecutor said.

Former member of the Hackensack Police Department, Detective Rocco Duardo,is seen in the beginning before Administrative Law Judge Andrew Baron during the hearing at the Administrative Law Court in Newark on 06/26/19.

The two highest-ranking officers involved retired, and in 2018, the city moved to fire Duardo, Vasquez, Justin De La Bruyere, Mark Gutierrez, and Joseph Gonzalez, who later resigned.

The officers fought for lesser penalties, and eventually Duardo and Vasquez were suspended by the Civil Service Commission, which upheld the city's decision to fire De La Bruyere and Gutierrez.

City attorneys have argued in two separate yearslong cases that the officers are not fit to serve.

Had been reinstated in 2022

Duardo and Vasquez were reinstated to their positions in 2022 after the appellate court ruled the two officers should not have been fired and instead upheld the six-month suspensions imposed by the Civil Service Commission. Hackensack appealed to the state Supreme Court but in May 2022 the court ruled against the city, deferring to the Civil Service Commission’s decision.

In the most recent case, the city sought to overturn a decision by a state administrative law judge who ruled that the Bergen County Prosecutor's Office, in labeling the officers as "Brady Officers" — meaning their alleged history of lying would have to be disclosed to defense attorneys in criminal cases — denied them due process.

In the decision issued last week, the three state Superior Court Appellate Division judges affirmed the commission’s conclusion that the officers had conducted a warrantless search and were untruthful during the ensuing investigation.

“As a result of these actions, the officers cannot testify in any criminal court without a prosecutorial disclosure of the Brady issue, which reduces their ability to serve as a police officer," the judges wrote. "This clearly constitutes behavior which adversely affects the morale of the HPD and undermines public respect.”

“The inability of the BCPO to present the officers as a witness in any criminal trial eliminates the officers' ability to perform central functions of their job — making arrests and testifying in court,” they wrote.

A Brady designation alone does not always suffice as grounds for termination, the judges wrote in the ruling.

“But here, where the BCPO had already dismissed multiple pending Superior Court cases and directed the municipal prosecutor to refrain from prosecuting any matters in which the officers were involved, there were sufficient grounds to support the city's decision to terminate the officers,” the judges said.

Hackensack officials said the court’s ruling validates the city’s decision to dismiss the officers.

“Reforming the Hackensack Police Department is critically important to the future of our community, and we will continue to take all necessary measures to ensure that the department can move forward with accountability, transparency and professionalism, no matter what obstacles are in the way,” Mayor John Labrosse said in a statement.

The officers were terminated immediately following the ruling.

“We are committed to moving forward with a police department that our residents can trust and depend on,” said Ray Guidetti, the police director.

“We are committed to moving forward with a police department that our residents can trust and depend on,” said Ray Guidetti, the police director.

Charles Sciarra, the officers’ attorney, said he plans to appeal.

“Two separate trial judges, over seven years, seeing all the evidence and hearing from all witnesses, rejected the charges and reinstated these officers,” Sciarra said. “The city used its endless finances and kept appealing and appealing and eventually prevailed in a decision that says explicitly that police officers have no due process rights in New Jersey to challenge an allegation against them. Only the state Supreme Court can answer that issue and we are asking them to do so.”

Ray Wiss, the city’s labor attorney, said the city will likely fight any appeal. Law enforcement officers must be held to a higher standard of conduct, he said.

“The city fully believes that the appellate division has gotten it right and there was a substantial violation of public trust,” he said. “It was a long, arduous course, but to the credit of the town fathers and mothers they stuck with it until we got this result.”

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Court says Hackensack was justified firing 2 police officers