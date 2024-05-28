Court ruling keeps Boone County state Senate candidate on August GOP primary ballot

(Getty Images)

A Cole County Circuit Court judge ruled Friday that Republican James Coyne cannot be blocked from the August primary ballot by Democrat Stephen Webber.

Both are seeking the 19th District state Senate seat now held by Republican Caleb Rowden, whose term expires this year.

Coyne was selected Tuesday by the Boone County GOP candidate selection committee to represent the party in the August primary and fall general election.

Former state Rep. Chuck Basye had filed to run for the seat by the March 26 deadline but dropped out of the race on April 25 after receiving a cancer diagnosis.

State law gives a local nominating committee two weeks to meet to select a replacement candidate, which Webber said they had failed to do. He sought a temporary restraining order, claiming that allowing Coyne to stay on the ballot would cause him irreparable harm.

Judge Jon Beetem ruled after a hearing Friday that Webber, as a Democrat, had no standing to challenge Coyne’s candidacy in the Aug. 6 Republican primary.

Beetem also ruled that Webber had not established irreparable harm to his candidacy, noting that he had time to raise money to run in the Democratic primary, in which he is unopposed, and the general election.

“There is no harm to a candidate in having to run for office and raising money is a well-known aspect of running for office,” Beetem said in his order.

In April, Webber reported that he had raised a combined $915,152 from his two election committees during this election cycle.

