Court roundup: Men sentenced for fatal shootings at Italian Village club, Sheetz station

Two men connected to fatal shootings learned their fates in Franklin County courts, and a teen who accidentally shot his friend will remain in custody for the foreseeable future.

Here's a look at these and other cases in this week's court roundup:

Man connected to fatal Italian Village nightclub shooting avoids prison

The brother of a man who admitted to a 2023 fatal shooting behind an Italian Village nightclub will avoid prison time.

Micheal Mickens, 25, entered a guilty plea to a charge of aggravated assault in Franklin County Common Pleas Court Wednesday in the June 19 death of 29-year-old Isiaha Thompson-Angus.

Judge Jaiza Page ordered him to serve 10 months of probation.

Mickens' brother, 27-year-old Michael Mickens Jr., entered a guilty plea to a murder charge last week and was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole for 15 years.

Around 4 a.m. on June 19, a passerby found Thompson-Angus near the dumpsters behind the Go-Go in Italian Village. Surveillance video from the club showed the younger Mickens and Thompson-Angus walking near the dumpsters and fighting about two hours before Thompson-Angus was found shot.

During the fight, the video showed the older Mickens run toward the dumpster area and reach into the front pocket of his shorts before joining the fight.

Prosecutors said the older Mickens admitted to shooting Thompson-Angus.

Man sentenced for fatal Sheetz parking lot shooting

A 23-year-old man will spend seven years in prison after admitting to his role in a shooting in a Sheetz parking lot that left another man dead.

Malike Miller, 23, agreed to plead guilty to attempted discharge of a firearm on prohibited premises and possessing a firearm while under disability, according to court records. Charges of murder and voluntary manslaughter were dismissed as part of a plea agreement.

Judge Bill Sperlazza ordered Miller to serve seven years in prison. As part of his plea agreement, Miller agreed that he would not file for early release.

On March 3, 2023, Columbus police found 23-year-old Jared Porter in the parking lot of a Sheetz gas station on South Hamilton Road near the U.S. 33 interchange in Groveport.

Miller had initially been charged with murder and involuntary manslaughter in connection with Porter's death.

Teen to stay behind bars until he turns 21 for shooting classmate

A 17-year-old will remain in juvenile detention until his 21st birthday after admitting to shooting 16-year-old Keontae Harper on April 23, 2023.

Denarius Crowder, 17, and Harper, who were classmates at Independence High School, were both at a house party on the 2900 of Falcon Bridge Drive on the city's Southeast Side. During the party, Crowder was horse-playing with a gun, according to police, and pulled the trigger.

There was one round in the gun's chamber, which struck Harper in the head. The 16-year-old lived for several weeks before dying from his injuries.

Crowder entered the juvenile equivalent of a guilty plea to a delinquency charge of reckless homicide and was sentenced to three years and 44 days in the custody of the Department of Youth Services. He will be released on his 21st birthday.

Crowder is one of two 17-year-olds who were recently sentenced in reckless homicide cases.

Teen admits to fatal shooting of 15-year-old

Marshawn Byrd, who is now 17, also entered the equivalent of a guilty plea to a delinquency charge of reckless homicide in Franklin County Juvenile Court.

Around 12:25 a.m. on March 12, 2023, Columbus police officers found 15-year-old Keshawn Watson, who had been shot on the 2900 block of Sandridge Road on the city's Northeast Side.

Watson was rushed to an area hospital but died from his injuries on March 16, 2023.

Byrd had initially been charged with felonious assault in Watson's shooting, but the charges were upgraded after Watson died.

Byrd will be required to serve at least three years and six months in the custody of the Department of Youth Services but could remain there until his 21st birthday.

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Court roundup: Men sentenced in fatal Sheetz shooting, night club fight