Court rejects Haines' second appeal of rape conviction

Jun. 20—The 11th District Court of Appeals again rejected an appeal of Douglas Haines' rape conviction, after he filed a motion for post-conviction relief.

Haines pleaded guilty to three counts of rape, first-degree felonies, in October of 2022, and was sentenced to 28-33 years in prison.

In his motion for post-conviction relief, as in his initial appeal, Haines argued he was not given sufficient time to review his written plea agreement before going into court for the plea hearing. When the 11th District rejected Haines' first appeal, the court cited the transcript, where Haines stated he had time to review the plea agreement, and said he did not need more time to talk to his attorney.

The 11th District upheld Haines' guilty plea and sentence in the first appeal.

In Haines' motion for post-conviction relief, he claimed his guilty plea was coerced by the judge, because court staff allegedly rushed Haines and his attorney when they were reviewing the plea.

Attached to his petition were affidavits from his parents to support his claim.

Haines first filed the petition with the trial court, and it was rejected, with the judge stating he had already raised the issues at his first appeal, and his arguments were barred because they had already been decided by a court.

"It is also worth noting the circumstances described in the affidavits are flatly contradicted by the statements made by Haines to the trial court judge during the plea hearing," the 11th District Court opinion states.

Haines will be eligible for parole in September of 2050.