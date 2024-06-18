Court records: Woman accused of killing mom with car also hit boyfriend after breakup

A woman accused of intentionally hitting and killing her mom with a car in Miami Township over the weekend had previously used her car as a weapon, court records show.

Anna Millette, 23, was charged with felonious assault in May 2022 when she struck her boyfriend with a car after he had just broken up with her, according to a complaint filed in Clermont County Municipal Court.

A witness told police that Millette pulled out of her driveway on Deerhaven Court, drove past her ex-boyfriend who was in the yard of a nearby home, turned around and accelerated toward him "at a high rate of speed," the complaint states.

When police arrived, they found the 19-year-old man bleeding heavily from the head, the document says. Millette holed up inside her home and refused to speak with police, who eventually obtained a search warrant.

Court records show Millette pleaded guilty in that case and was sentenced in January 2023 to jail time, though she was granted judicial release and placed on probation later that year.

Millette is now charged with aggravated murder and felonious assault in connection with her mother's death.

On Saturday, Millette ran into 64-year-old Joyce Millette with a car and pinned the woman against a garage wall, police said. As officers tried to break the car's windows to free the woman, the younger Millette reversed and struck two officers, causing minor injuries.

Officers pursued Millette until she crashed on Interstate 275 near Loveland, police said, adding that she was shocked with a Taser and arrested.

Millette was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center for treatment of injuries she received in the crash. As of Tuesday morning, she wasn't listed as an inmate at the Clermont County Jail.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Miami Twp. woman accused in mom's death used car as a weapon before