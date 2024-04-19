Court records: A punch thrown ends in gunfire. Man now charged with murder

INDIANAPOLIS — A disagreement over $100 worth of marijuana spurred a deadly shooting outside an apartment complex on the northwest side of Indianapolis on Monday evening, according to court documents.

Dewayne Randolph, 20, was arrested two days after the killing. He is facing a preliminary murder charge in the death of 20-year-old Bryan Matthew Rosa, jail records show.

Investigators spoke to witnesses and reviewed surveillance video of the shooting, which led them to Randolph as a suspect, according to a probable cause affidavit for his arrest.

Officers were called to the apartments in the 4500 block of Glenarm Drive around 8:15 p.m. about a person shot. They found Rosa with gunshot wounds, and he died after he was taken to a hospital.

Shell casings, bloody clothing and two cellphones were found at the scene. Surveillance video showed Rosa and a group of people hanging out where the shell casings were later found.

“You can see Bryan Rosa arguing with an individual in an orange hooded sweatshirt,” the affidavit reads. “During this argument, it appears as if Bryan tries to hit the individual in the orange sweatshirt.”

The man in the orange sweatshirt then reached into his waistband, pulled out an object and pointed it at Rosa as gunshots were heard in the video, according to the affidavit.

The video showed Rosa running away then collapsing while family and friends tried to provide medical assistance. The man in the orange sweatshirt ran out of the camera view then returned and drove away in a white SUV.

A man in a red t-shirt was in the passenger seat of the vehicle, the video showed.

Investigators also spoke with Rosa’s sister, who was at the scene when the shooting happened. She stated the two men had “beef” as Randolph was said to have stolen $100 worth of marijuana from Rosa before the shooting, according to the affidavit.

Police tracked Randolph down in Greenwood on Wednesday, and he was taken into custody. An attorney for Randolph was not yet listed in online court records before publication of this article.

The Marion County Prosecutor's Office will determine formal charges.

