Court records: Man dropped gun in liquor store parking lot after fatal Indy shooting

The motive behind a fatal shooting outside a liquor store on the east side of Indianapolis remains unclear, even after police spoke with several witnesses and arrested a man.

Curtis Page Jr., 45, is facing a preliminary charge of murder in connection with the shooting in the 5400 block of East 21st Street around 7 p.m. on Sunday. Officers were first called to the liquor store parking lot on a report of a vehicle crash, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Investigators found a white pickup crashed into a black Nissan Altima. In the front passenger seat of the pickup police found 39-year-old Corey Reed with at least one gunshot wound on the left side of his head. Reed was pronounced dead at the scene.

More crime news: A smoke shop employee was shot in the back. Now his killers head to prison

Police spoke with the driver of the Nissan and other witnesses.

A man, later identified as Page, climbed across the cab of the truck from the driver’s seat after it crashed into the Nissan. Page then got out of the truck on the passenger side, dropped a gun on the ground and went into the liquor store, witnesses told police in the probable cause affidavit for Page’s arrest.

The manager of the liquor store stated she heard a pop then the vehicle crash outside in the parking lot. As she walked outside to see what was happening, Page walked into the liquor store and dropped two gun magazine clips, the woman said.

“(The liquor store manager) asked Mr. Page where the gun was and Mr. Page responded ‘outside,’” the affidavit reads. “(The liquor store manager) asked Mr. Page what was going on and Mr. Page told her that someone was trying to kill him.”

The woman walked outside and saw Reed was unresponsive inside the pickup. Page was shaking and pacing around the store until officers arrived and took him into custody, according to the affidavit.

Page was transported by police for an interview then requested an attorney before speaking with investigators. An attorney for Page was not yet listed in online court records before publication of this article.

Contact Jake Allen at jake.allen@indystar.com. Follow him on Twitter @Jake_Allen19.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Indianapolis crime: Man arrested in fatal shooting outside liquor store