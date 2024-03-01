Court records: Gold spray paint led to arrest of former roommate in Indianapolis killing

Gold spray paint at the scene of a deadly Indianapolis shooting led police to an arrest in a homicide case Thursday.

Randy Wayne White, 40, was found face down in his home in the 100 block of South Belmont Avenue. He was surrounded by blood and pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Investigators also found White’s hands were covered in gold paint and near his body was a gold spray paint can with a bullet hole. It was later determined White had been shot four times and his cause of death was multiple gunshot injuries.

The shooting happened around 7 p.m. on Tuesday. Two days later, police arrested 27-year-old Alexander Cross in connection with White’s death.

Cross, who does not yet have an attorney listed in online court records, is facing a preliminary charge of murder, jail records show.

At the time of his arrest, Cross had a Taurus handgun in his possession as well as gold spray paint on his pants, holster and flip-flops, according to the probable cause affidavit for Cross’ arrest.

Alexander Cross and Randy White were former roommates, witnesses tell police

White and Cross had been roommates. A few weeks before the shooting, White kicked Cross out of the home, which led to an argument.

“(During the argument, Cross) became irate and at one point even pointed the firearm at Randy (White) before leaving and firing a round off into the air,” White’s sister stated in the probable cause affidavit.

Cross was a gunowner and White’s sister was on probation. White’s sister could not live in a home with firearms, which is why Cross was kicked out, White’s sister told investigators.

After his arrest, Cross told police he went back to the home on South Belmont Avenue on the night of the shooting to use the bathroom when he was confronted by White. During the confrontation, White approached Cross with his hands in his pockets and he was trying to hide a blade, Cross told police in the affidavit.

No blades or knives were recovered from or near White after he was killed, according to police.

Cross originally told police he found the gun used in the shooting in a random backpack inside the home then stated the gun and backpack were actually his.

