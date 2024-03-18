Court records: Gainesville P.E. teacher told student he could be her 'secret boyfriend'

A Gainesville middle school teacher arrested earlier this month on charges of lewd or lascivious molestation told one of his students that he could be her "secret boyfriend," according to a sworn complaint filed with the Eighth Judicial Circuit.

Christopher Charles Chell, 46, who was fired Feb. 28 from his position as a P.E. teacher and coach at St. Patrick Interparish School, is one of two people charged in connection with the case. He faces 10 counts of lewd or lascivious molestation of a victim older than 12 but less than 16. He is currently being held at the Alachua County jail on a $1 million bond.

Also charged in connection with the case is the school's assistant principal, Ryan Michael Clemens, 41. He has been charged with destroying evidence and child neglect. Court records show he was released from custody on March 14 after posting a combined $60,000 bond.

It's unclear if Clemens remains employed by the school, however, he is not listed on the school website's "Faculty & Staff" page.

A call Monday afternoon to the school was answered and then immediately forwarded to voicemail.

Education: School District proposed creating an alternative disciplinary school. How did that happen?

According to the sworn complaint against Chell, on Feb. 20, a seventh-grader at the school reported to Clemens that Chell told her that he could be her "secret boyfriend."

Chell, who had been employed by the school for more than four years, denied making inappropriate comments to the victim when questioned by Clemens. According to Clemens' arrest report, just hours after the victim reported the comments, Clemens held a meeting with the victim and Chell. During the meeting Clemens said he believed Chell was telling the truth, "one-hundred percent."

A day later, according to Clemens' arrest report, he overheard Chell tell an adult employee at the school that he did tell the victim that he could be her "secret boyfriend" but that he was only "kidding."

"Even after hearing this conflicting statement by (Chell), (Clemens) did not take any further investigative or disciplinary action as it pertained to Chell," the arrest report says.

The alleged victim's parents removed her from the school the same day.

On about Feb. 22, Clemens also received a report from an adult employee about Chell's behavior. The employee told Clemens that Chell had been acting in a manor with a student that made them feel "uncomfortable."

Clemens reported the seventh-grader's accusations against Chell to DCF on Feb. 23, however, in his report Clemens noted that he found no evidence of wrongdoing on the part of Chell.

According to court documents, Clemens was approached on Feb. 26 by three sixth-graders who disclosed that Chell had engaged in appropriate behavior with all three of them. This ranged from "inappropriate statements" to "inappropriate touching while hugging them," the sworn complaint says.

Chell also began to tell each of them "I love you" in a way the students described as uncomfortable and "weird," the complaint says.

One of the sixth-grade students said as time went on, she learned to say "I love you" back to Chell. She said if she didn't say it, Chell would get "upset" or "mad." Chell also would get mad if the victim didn't visit him between or after classes, the sworn complaint says.

The victim said Chell turned hugging into an everyday expectation, and that the two of them hugged at least once a day every day since September 2023. Chell would place his hand "very low, like, very, very low," on the victim's back, according to the complaint. In January 2024, Chell began to use his "entire hand" to "grab" and "squeeze" the victim's (redacted) to the point of causing physical pain.

Another alleged victim reported similar touching and said that Chell made statements about having control over her athletic and academic careers. The victim said this led her to believe that Chell had a significant amount of control over her given his power as a teacher and a coach.

The students reportedly told Clemens they were concerned Chell could be a "pedophile."

According to Clemens' arrest report, at least one student at the school was victimized by Chell the day after the three sixth-graders shared their concerns about him.

Clemens told law enforcement that after Chell was fired on Feb. 28, he removed and discarded possible evidence from Chell's office.

Gainesville Police Department detectives believe there are more victims that have not yet been identified, and encourage anyone with knowledge of the incident or victims to contact 352-393-7734.

This article originally appeared on The Gainesville Sun: Child sex abuse at St. Patrick Interparish School in Gainesville Florida