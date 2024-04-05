Court Records: Explosives found during FBI investigation near Troy, in Dayton; doctor arrested

A doctor arrested in connection to an FBI investigation near Troy and in Downtown Dayton has been charged.

Steven Werling, 53, was charged with one count of possession of dangerous ordnance, according to court documents filed Friday morning in Miami County Municipal Court.

As we reported on News Center 7 at 5:00, court documents indicate Werling allegedly had “unlawful possession of dangerous ordnance and illegal manufacture or processing explosives.”

In an interview with investigators, Werling allegedly admitted to “manufacturing explosive devices at his residence” and told investigators where they would be, according to a Miami County Sheriff’s Office report filed with the court.

“Upon search of Werling(’s) residence, special agents with (the) FBI recovered 6 suspected explosive devices...in the garage area. There were numerous materials, such (as) homemade pipes, explosive chemical components, gunpowder, and other material known in manufacturing explosive devices located throughout the residence,” the report stated.

Werling was arraigned Friday morning and pleaded not guilty to charges. A $2 million bond was set.

As News Center 7 previously reported, Werling was arrested and booked into Miami County Jail shortly after 9 p.m. on Thursday.

His arrest came several hours after FBI investigators began conducting “court-authorized law enforcement activity” at a home on Barnhart Road in Concord Twp. that belongs to Werlling, according to property records and Miami County Sheriff’s Office records.

A second investigation connected to the one near Troy also took place Thursday in downtown Dayton, around E. Monument Avenue and Taylor Street.

An FBI spokesperson confirmed the investigations and their connections but could not release any additional information “due to this being related to an ongoing investigation.”

The FBI, other law enforcement agencies, and Dayton Police Bomb Squad searched a home and a garage on the property on Barnhart Road.

News Center 7 has learned that Werling is a proctologist and an independent practitioner, who has privileges at Upper Valley Medical Center.

“He is not employed by Premier Health or its affiliates and has no contractual relationship with the health system,” a Premier Health spokesperson told News Center 7.

Kettering Health also confirmed that he had privileges at one of their network’s hospitals as well.

“He is only a credentialed provider with privileges at Kettering Health Main Campus,” a Kettering Health spokesperson said.

We’re working to learn more about this investigation and the allegations against Werling. We’ll continue to provide updates as we learn more.

