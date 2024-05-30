Court records detail claims against North Jersey magician accused of child porn possession

A pair of children's underwear and a slew of photos depicting preadolescent children engaging in sexual acts were all part of magician and theater owner Scott Morley's "fantasy," the Butler resident allegedly told authorities prior to his arrest earlier this month for possessing child pornography.

Morley, 48, had been "into child porn since 1996," he allegedly told the Morris County Prosecutor's Office when he was questioned by investigators, according to an affidavit obtained Thursday by the Daily Record. Morley was charged May 15 with possessing fewer than 1,000 images of child pornography, a third-degree crime, the Morris County Prosecutor's Office announced Wednesday.

Morley has been the face of Morley's Magic Theater on Boonton Avenue in Butler for roughly a decade. The business has seemingly shuttered, with its webpage and Facebook page taken down, the phone number disconnected and a Google search indicating the business is "permanently closed."

In April, authorities received an anonymous tip on the Morris County Prosecutor's Office Cyber Tipline of Morley's alleged transgressions. A witness told police they were painting the interior of the theater in 2021-2022 when they found a bag of USB flash drives and a pair of girl's underwear, the affidavit states. The witness said he confronted Morley, the police report states, and that's when the magician took matters into his own hands.

The witness said Morley grabbed a hammer and destroyed the USB drives at the time — an action that Morley allegedly admitted to doing during police questioning earlier this month, documents show.

Morley allegedly told authorities during his taped interview earlier this month that he had "approximately 50 questionable images" on his cellphone and stated that he "preferred the young ones," referring to child pornography, since it was his "comfort zone," the affidavit states. He allegedly found sexual gratification from the kid's underwear and images, many that were found through a search warrant on several devices that were seized, police said.

Morley was released with conditions following a detention hearing, the prosecutor's office stated. He is prohibited from unsupervised use of the internet, is to have no contact with minors and he cannot leave the state.

An attorney representing Morley did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Morley, who performs with his family, has presented dozens of magic, puppet and circus shows and offered birthday party packages and shows for local children's groups, including a popular Christmas show.

