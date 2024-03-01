Court records: Accused Kettering music teacher signs waiver in child porn case

Mar. 1—A suspended Kettering City Schools' music teacher facing felony charges involving child pornography found on his phone has waived his right to a speedy trial, court records show.

Matthew Ryan Koehler, 37, of Centerville, is free on electronic monitoring, but has travel and other restrictions, according to Montgomery County Common Pleas Court records.

Koehler was placed on administrative leave Nov. 20 by Kettering City Schools when the district became aware of allegations made by a former student, Kettering Superintendent Mindy McCarty-Stewart said. The suspension has been without pay since Dec. 7 after he was criminally charged, according to school district records.

Koehler faces one count each of pandering obscenity involving a minor and illegal use of a minor in nudity-oriented material, according to court records. Records from Kettering Municipal Court and county court do not indicate a plea being entered in the case.

Attempts to reach Koehler's attorney, Dennis Lieberman, were unsuccessful.

County court records state "the case stems from a 19-year-old, former student."

The veteran teacher has led or helped lead several extracurricular music and choir groups since he was hired by Kettering in 2012, according to school district records.

Koehler signed the speedy trial waiver Jan. 5, county court records show. A Jan. 22 court filing allowed Koehler to be released on his own recognizance with conditions.

Those conditions involve presenting a $50,000 bond, which was posted Dec. 8, having "no unsupervised contact with minors" and being under electronic monitoring, court records state.

The waiver also applies to requirements specifying "grand jury action within 28 days after a bind-over to common pleas court," the filing states.

A grand jury was scheduled to meet Dec. 22, according to county court records. But it doesn't appear that the case went to a grand jury in December and a new date has not been scheduled, said Greg Flannagan, spokesman for the county prosecutor's office.

The waiver was filed after Judge Kimberly Melnick denied a request by Koehler to travel for Christmas to see family from Dec. 23-27. Melnick cited the prosecution's objection to the request, according to the decision.

"The state objects to the defendant being allowed to travel due to the nature of the charges and the ongoing investigation," the filing by Prosecutor Mat Heck Jr. states. "The case stems from a 19-year-old, former student, who alleges that he received sexual text messages through" a social media app.

"The former student also alleges that, as a minor and while a student, the defendant inappropriately touched his buttocks during a uniform inspection," according to the prosecution's filing.

Kettering police said they arrested Koehler Dec. 6 after a former Kettering student told police he was "inappropriately touched" by the teacher while he was a middle school student. Koehler "still had contact" with him after graduating, Kettering Police Chief Chip Protsman has said.