Court overturns $12 million for ex-ICCSD counselor wrongfully convicted of child sex abuse

Editor's Note: This story makes occasional mention of sexual abuse against children.

The Iowa Supreme Court recently overturned a jury verdict that would have awarded $12 million to a former Iowa City school counselor who argued his attorney, a public defender, was negligent in his defense of sexual abuse charges.

A jury found Donald Clark guilty of sexual abuse against a minor in 2010. At trial, the prosecution argued that Clark took advantage of his position at Lemme Elementary in Iowa City during the 2003-04 school year and, on at least two occasions, sexually abused a student.

Clark was sentenced to 25 years in prison and served six years. He was released in 2016 after his conviction was thrown out by the court when the student admitted during a deposition that "he lied under oath at the criminal trial."

The student's "lies were made about the very subject which was the basis for the charges — the nature and frequency of sexual contacts initiated by Mr. Clark," the judge wrote in his ruling.

In 2017, Clark sued the state claiming that he was wrongfully imprisoned and was seeking payment for "emotional distress.

That case finally went to trial in 2022, where a jury awarded Clark $12 million for past and future emotional damages.

Clark's defense attorney in the sexual abuse case, John Robertson passed away in 2013 "before he could explain his trial strategy or defend his representation of Clark," the Iowa Supreme Court wrote in last week's decision.

More: Civil rights groups to ask judge for halt on 'illegal reentry' law today in federal court

Iowa Supreme Court says Clark needed to prove 'more than negligence'

Immediately, the state appealed the 2022 ruling of Clark's lawsuit, arguing that "emotional distress damages" can only be recovered in legal malpractice cases can prove "illegitimate conduct. The state claimed the testimony of a former judge created a "per se prejudicial" jury.

The Supreme Court partially agreed, finding that the jury was misled about what standard they ought to hold the evidence provided by Clark's legal team in that trial.

In the court's analysis, Justice Thomas Waterman wrote that for Clark to recover emotional distress damages for legal malpractice, the plaintiff must "prove more than negligence."

The court also ruled that for Clark to receive payment for emotional distress, he must prove “clear, convincing, and satisfactory evidence that the criminal defense attorney acted with willful and wanton disregard for the client’s rights or safety.”

More: Iowa City school board to appoint new board member Tuesday: Meet the 7 candidates

The Iowa Supreme Court clarified that it was not ruling on evidence provided at trial. Rather, Waterman wrote that the court found that the jury was given instructions that did not meet the "true legal" standards for the $12 million award.

“The district court erred by instructing the jury that negligence was sufficient," Waterman wrote. "We reverse the judgment for emotional distress damages and remand for further proceedings consistent with this opinion.”

The court cited precedents from across the country in setting a standard of "willful and wanton disregard," pointing to decisions by courts and legislatures in Colorado, Pennsylvania, Illinois and New Jersey set out to protect attorneys from malpractice suits.

From 2016: School counselor freed after sex conviction is tossed

Initial case sparks argument over poor defense

Clark was initially sentenced to 25 years in prison with the possibility of release after 17-and-a-half years.

He filed for "postconviction relief" in 2012, arguing that his attorney, assistant public defender John Robertson, had provided an inadequate defense and that new evidence had emerged in the case that required another trial.

That request was granted almost four years after the initial filing.

Clark said his additional evidence included the student who admitted they lied under oath. Clark also claimed his defense lawyer did not analyze the case thoroughly enough.

The state did not appeal the request for a retrial. The Johnson County Attorney's Office declined to prosecute the case again and charges were dropped. Clark was subsequently released from prison after serving six years.

Clark sues state, claims "poor defense"

In October 2017, Clark and his legal team filed a civil lawsuit against the state of Iowa for legal malpractice. After much legal squabbling, that case finally went to trial in front of a jury in September 2022.

On the stand, a former district court judge, Mark Bennett, testified that Robertson's lack of comprehensive meetings with his client prior to trial was "grossly inadequate" and "inconceivable" for a defense attorney.

Based on testimony and standards set by the court, the jury awarded Clark with $8 million for past emotional damages and $4 million for future damages.

From 2022: Former Iowa City schools counselor awarded $12 million after being wrongfully imprisoned for 6 years

Court says burden should have been higher

As it often does, the Iowa Supreme Court leaned on past decisions in justifying its decision in this case.

In the 2013 case of Miranda v. Said, the court determined that Miranda, the client, experienced "severe emotional distress" because of the actions of his attorney's negligence. Earlier precedent dictated that the distress is "one step removed" from the lawyer's negligence.

The court clarified Miranda, saying that clear evidence is needed to prove that a defense attorney "acted with willful and wanton disregard for the client’s rights or safety.

The justices also reasoned with the claim that Clark experienced mental trauma during incarceration. The court said, "Clark’s more than six years in prison dispels any concern that his resulting mental distress was not real."

That said, Waterman's decision feverishly wrestles with case law from across the country.

Some states, like California, would require Clark to not only prove his mental distress but also would require him to prove his "actual innocence" in the initial case, a layer of protection for attorneys.

Courts in Georgia, Pennsylvania and Kansas use the same "wanton and reckless" standards explained by the Iowa Supreme Court and make no distinction for incarceration or a "loss of liberty."

Court documents weren't clear whether Clark had yet to receive money and, if so, how he would pay it back.

Requests for more details and comment from the Iowa Attorney General's Office have not yet been returned.

Ryan Hansen covers local government and crime for the Press-Citizen. He can be reached at rhansen@press-citizen.com or on X, formerly known as Twitter, @ryanhansen01.

This article originally appeared on Iowa City Press-Citizen: Iowa Supreme Court overturns $12M award for ex-ICCSD counselor