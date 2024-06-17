Court moves forward with oil and gas pollution lawsuit against New Mexico officials

A New Mexico court rejected the State’s motion to dismiss a lawsuit brought by environmental groups against Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, her administration and the Legislature for allegedly failing to protect the environment from pollution in approving continual permits to drill for oil and gas.

The suit, first filed in May 2023 in First Judicial District Court argued the state government violated a 1971 amendment to the New Mexico Constitution which requires the Legislature to control pollution and the “despoilment” of air, water and other resources.

Plaintiffs listed in the complaint were Mario Atencio and his family in Sandoval County, the Rev. David Rogers of Carlsbad, and several other individuals from oil and gas regions in New Mexico, along with environmental groups WildEarth Guardians, the Center of Biological Diversity and Youth United for Climate Crisis Action (YUCCA).

A favorable verdict in the case for the plaintiffs could have wide-reaching impacts on oil and gas production in New Mexico, namely the Permian Basin oilfields in the southeast, as the suit called for a suspension of new oil and gas as the State devises new pollution controls.

The Permian Basin, in southeast New Mexico and West Texas, is the busiest oil and gas region in the U.S, producing about 6.2 million barrels of oil per day – the most among U.S. shale regions – and about 25.4 billion cubic feet of natural gas per day, the second most in the country, according to the Energy Information Administration.

But the region also drew concern for declining air quality, as Eddy and Lea counties in southeast New Mexico were frequently found in violation of the National Ambient Air Quality Standard (NAAQS) for ground-level ozone, or smog, according to the New Mexico Environment Department. A known carcinogen, ozone is formed by volatile organic compounds (VOCs) believed tied to oil and gas production.

State officials, oil and gas industry working to reduce pollution

NMED did enact new regulations in 2022 to control more oil and gas emissions, requiring more frequent leak inspection and repairs, and new gas-capture technology, but the federal Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) said it was considering listing the entire Permian in both states in “non-attainment” of the NAAQS, a move that could restrict federal air quality permits including for oil and gas.

Those rules followed requirements enacted the year before by the Energy, Minerals and Natural Resources Department (EMNRD) demanding 98 percent of natural gas produced by operators be captured by 2026, and banning the routine use of flaring or the burning off of excess gas.

Missi Currier, president of trade group the New Mexico Oil and Gas Association said the industry was working with state and federal agencies to address the environmental impacts of energy development in the state, and said the lawsuit was “unnecessary.”

"The New Mexico Oil and Gas Association's members are committed to using the cleanest technology available to provide energy to the world,” Currier said. “While we believe this lawsuit to be unnecessary in the first place, we are committed to continuing to work with partners to ensure the cleanest communities across New Mexico."

State's arguments to dismiss denied by Santa Fe District Court

In its September 2023 motion to dismiss the Atencio case, the State of New Mexico argued judicial decisions such as what was sought by the plaintiffs could not interfere with executive policies and actions. The State pointed to portions of the complaint it said were improperly asking the court to define pollution control, order new laws regulating the oil and gas industry and define the balance between development and environmental needs of the state.

“This lawsuit threatens that core democratic function by calling on the judiciary to supplant decades of decisions by democratically accountable officials with a judicial decree and injunction to rewrite New Mexico environmental, energy, natural resources and fiscal policy,” read the state’s motion to dismiss the case.

In an order signed by District Judge Matthew Wilson on June 10, the court found the Constitution did require the State to prevent pollution, and the plaintiffs presented the proper facts that the relief they sought could be granted. Without ruling on whether the State would be held accountable for oil and gas pollution, the court denied the motion to dismiss.

Jozee Zuniga, a Carlsbad resident and organizer with YUCCA said the case was intended to enforce New Mexicans’ rights to a clean environment. She pointed to high levels of pollution in the air in the Permian Basin Zuniga said were brought by a lack of proper oil and gas regulations at the state level.

“Living in the Permian Basin, I breathe unhealthy air from oil and gas production every day because the state has failed to put in place proper pollution controls,” Zuniga said. “I’m glad that we will have a chance to show the court how our constitutional rights are being violated by the state. Today we’re one step closer to enforcing those rights.”

