Court hearing in Brunswick reveals new details surrounding death of 8-month-old infant

Further details have been unveiled in the circumstances surrounding the death of an eight-month-old infant in Brunswick County.

Mollie Elaine Fischer, 32, was charged on Feb. 9, 2024, with felony involuntary manslaughter and felony negligent child abuse causing serious bodily injury in connection with the death of her eight-month-old child. Curtis Matthew Williams, the father of the child, was also charged. Both Fischer and Williams are in custody at the Brunswick County Jail under a $250,000 secured bond.

In Brunswick County District Court on Thursday, Fischer's attorney, H. Edward Geddings Jr., requested that Fischer's bond be reduced to $25,000.

Geddings said Fischer was living in poverty at the time of the incident, residing in a camper RV with her boyfriend and children.

"She has been unable to make that (bond payment)," Geddings said. "I don't think it's fair to punish her because of her financial situation."

Conditions of Fischer's bond also required no contact between Fischer and Williams or the two children in her home that were witnesses to the death of the eight-month-old, Geddings said. He asked for a modification of these conditions, requesting that Fischer be able to make contact with her other children over the phone or through supervised visits.

A representative speaking on behalf of the state in the case referred to the bond as "appropriate," adding Fischer's initial statement to police was "all over the place" in reference to where her infant had been sleeping and when he was last seen.

The state representative referenced a report made to Brunswick County deputies by Fischer, in which she said Fischer originally reported her child had been sleeping in the bed alongside her and then later said the child had been sleeping in a crib beside her bed.

Fischer allegedly reported that the child may have pulled himself up from his bassinet and fallen between the dresser and the bed, the state representative said. The "state's position is that that is inaccurate," she added.

Fischer's child was born affected by substance use due to medications prescribed to Fisher, the state representative said, noting that DSS involvement with Fischer following the child's birth included a "thorough safe sleep plan which (Fischer) signed and understood."

A search warrant executed on the RV in which Fischer had been residing produced several syringes, one of which contained a white residue which has been sent for testing, the state representative said. A pending autopsy report for the child, which does not currently conclude a cause of death, has found evidence consistent with asphyxiation, she added.

The no contact condition of Fischer's case only applies to Williams and two of Fischer's three living children that were residing in the RV at the time of the infant's death, both of which are witnesses in the case.

The state representative cited a comment allegedly made by one of Fischer's children in a previous interview, indicating that Fischer had instructed the child on what to say.

Geddings requested that the no contact order be modified to simply prevent the discussion of case details between Fischer and her children.

"There are many things a mother can talk to her children about besides this case," Geddings said, referring to the no contact condition as "overbroad" and "egregious." Geddings added the state previously had the opportunity to interview both children.

"She's suffering, she's grieving," said Geddings in reference to Fischer.

Both the request for a reduced bond and the modification of the bond conditions were denied by Judge Scott Ussery.

Fischer's next court date is scheduled for May 2. Williams, the father of the deceased infant, is scheduled for a court appearance on April 11.

