Court hearing for alleged road rage case is moved

Mar. 6—The preliminary hearing for a Linesville man accused of attempted homicide and aggravated assault for an alleged road rage incident has been rescheduled to April.

The hearing for Jason R. Waring was moved from today to April 3 at the request of his defense attorney, Noah Erde.

Waring, 51, is charged by Linesville Police Department with attempted homicide, aggravated assault and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon for an incident in the borough on Feb. 24.

Police allege Waring shot the other man in the chest with a .22-caliber pistol outside of an apartment building in the 200 block of South Pymatuning Street, according to the arrest affidavit filed in the case.

The affidavit said Waring admitted to police that he shot the man, who survived the shooting.

The alleged incident took place between 8 p.m. and just before midnight Feb. 24. The shooting was the result of a road rage incident between the two men, according to the arrest affidavit.

Waring was placed in the Crawford County jail, Saegertown, in lieu of $75,000 bond following arraignment before Magisterial District Judge Adam Stallard.

However, online court records show Waring was released from the county jail on Friday after posting bond through a professional bondsman.